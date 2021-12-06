ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

SPEAKING OF FAITH: Bearing much fruit…

By Scott
theonefeather.com
 3 days ago

Isaiah 37:30-33 “Go back to Isaiah, yes, and we see this is the Day. We see what happens on Day One of the first year, Year Two and then in Year Three, we see it is where we will reap what has been sown by us. We will have planted vineyards...

theonefeather.com

Comments / 0

Related
creation.com

Faith and facts

First published: 1 March 2016 (GMT+10) Re-featured on homepage: 25 November 2021 (GMT+10) ‘Prove to me that God created everything!’ Have you had anyone say that to you? Or ‘Prove to me that God exists’? Have you ever tried to do that, but encountered a brick wall of resistance where the challenger dismisses anything you have to offer? Your friend might even say, ‘You just have faith, you have no evidence, I base my beliefs on evidence.’
RELIGION
birminghamchristian.com

Faith for “Greenlights”

We’ve all seen the stories of someone coming from behind with the win, the underdog that had odds stacked against them and overnight success stories. Some might say in these moments it’s luck, God’s favor, hard work and resiliency, or a combination of all. No matter what, it is faith put into action.
RELIGION
thejenatimes.net

Roots, Shoots, Fruits & Flowers:

Melissa of Hammond was concerned and sent this email about her orange tree, “I have a medium size tree that had lots of oranges on it last year this time. As of today, there are no oranges growing on the tree. Is that common or could there be a problem with the tree? It is full of leaves and appears healthy otherwise. I was wondering if they do not bear fruit every year.” The reply could be a …
GARDENING
AFP

US pastor who appeared in drag on TV loses ministry

A US pastor who made a brief television appearance in drag, wearing a huge pink wig and sequined leotard, has been removed from his ministry, a local church official in Indiana said Wednesday. Wearing high-heeled thigh boots, lipstick and purple eyeshadow and with a crucifix around his neck, Craig Duke, 62, made a big splash on the HBO show "We're Here," at least among his horrified parishioners. The Methodist reverend described the appearance as "an incredibly wonderful, refreshing, deepening, powerful spiritual experience," in an interview with the Religion News Service. But he quickly found himself in hot water with his flock.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit#Bear#Faith
Villages Daily Sun

Community of faith

Turning onto East County Road 462 from the U.S. Highway 301 intersection, it quickly becomes apparent why this stretch of road is known locally as "Church Row." A quarter-mile into the drive, one has the option of turning right and checking out Reclaimed Church, which opened its doors late last year inside In His Steps Dance Company.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
cincypeople.com

Article of Faith

While traveling the globe as a marketing director for Procter & Gamble, Daniel Epstein made time to interview and photograph 500 people across 27 countries documenting the power of faith and spirituality. His eighteen-year exploration, Portraits in Faith, is the world’s most extensive oral history project about faith conducted by a single person.
CINCINNATI, OH
crozetgazette.com

To the Editor: Tree Fruit Facts

Send your letters to the editor to [email protected] Letters will not be printed anonymously. Letters do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Crozet Gazette. Dear folks, I just read an interesting article about persimmons in your Gazette. Unfortunately, the author did not specify that calling a persimmon a “sugar plum” was a regional thing. Now, because of the internet, we have people believing that Hoffman and others familiar with the candy plum were actually writing about the persimmon! In a world of misinformation this is just one more piece of ridiculousness! I know we all have regional slang for plants and animals in our own back yards, but that does not need to lead to assumptions that re-write historical fact. Sugar plums are man-made confections. Just remember that. And cherries are not named after the cherry tomato. Just sayin’.
CROZET, VA
Columbia County Spotlight

RURAL REFLECTIONS: Random gifts of love

Pamela Loxley Drake has a way of brightening the holiday season for strangers and family alike.I came up with this idea when trying to figure out how to teach my grandkids the importance of giving to others. And a way to keep them busy during the time we spent together. Ornaments were to be made, then handed out randomly to the people the kids chose, saying "Happy Holidays" then walking away. Random gifts of love. Granddaughters Sydney and Gabby (now adults) were little when the first ornaments were constructed. With a Christmas basket filled with their artistic endeavors, we walked...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
New Hampshire Bulletin

Editor’s Notebook: The winter solstice

There’s an old fireplace in our kitchen that’s no longer functional. During a remodel sometime in the early 2000s, somebody decided they didn’t want it anymore – or maybe it needed more work than they were willing to do or pay for – and so they blocked it off. But to their credit, they recognized […] The post Editor’s Notebook: The winter solstice appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
LIFESTYLE
Martha's Vineyard Times

Oak Bluffs: Speaking of polar bears

I am thankful for these December days with temperatures in the 50s, but the plants and shrubs seem a little confused! My yellow rose bush is blossoming and even the old rhododendron, who should know better by now, is pushing the buds open. However, the night temperatures in the 30s...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Cape Gazette

Jam sessions bearing fruit for Rehoboth canner

A hobby is slowly evolving into a side business for Rehoboth’s Maria Boulden, who specializes in creating unusual jams that combine sweet fruits, wine and spicy peppers. Boulden said she was inspired by her father, whom she called a Renaissance man who nurtured his love of cooking, baking and canning when he retired.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Only In Oklahoma

The Story Behind This Evil Place In Oklahoma Will Make Your Blood Turn Cold

If you head outside Oklahoma City to the town of Spencer, there’s an evil place known as The Purple Church that has long been recognized as one of the most haunted places in Oklahoma. The interesting part is that it’s not purple, nor is it a church, but it is full of paranormal activity that […] The post The Story Behind This Evil Place In Oklahoma Will Make Your Blood Turn Cold appeared first on Only In Your State.
OKLAHOMA STATE
USA Today

Can I spend the holidays with you? Shelter seeks homes for homeless animals.

One dog that will be spending the holidays in a warm, loving home is Antique. The founder of the Highland County Humane Society sent a picture of Antique to Diane McIntyre who often fosters old dogs and hospice dogs and McIntyre then reached out to Virginia's Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center who is sheltering the dog to give her a temporary home.
PETS
TVShowsAce

‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Paul MacNeill Suffers Tragic Loss After Filming

After filming his episode of My 600-Lb. Life, Paul MacNeill suffered a tragic loss. In a Facebook Live video updating his friends and family members on his weight loss progress, he also revealed someone dear to him had passed away. According to Paul MacNeill, he was dealing with the tragic death of his father Thomas. Now, Paul MacNeill’s Facebook profile is pretty locked down, so he didn’t provide any details on how or when exactly his father Thomas passed away.
WEIGHT LOSS
purewow.com

This Is the Rarest Zodiac Sign (So Consider Yourself Special)

Have you noticed benevolent, we-want-to-take-care-of-everyone Cancers, know-it-all Virgos and chatty Geminis pop up in bigger numbers at that recent bachelorette, holiday or family party? That's because there's not quite an even distribution of zodiac sun signs. In fact, there's one sign you might have noticed in lower numbers. And your hunch is right—there ﻿is a distinct group of stubborn December babies that populate a smaller sliver of the zodiac. Find out which is the most rare zodiac sign below.
LIFESTYLE
Us Weekly

Sister, Sister’s Marques Houston and Wife Miya Dickey Welcome Their 1st Baby

This Sister, Sister star is now a father! Marques Houston and his wife, Miya Dickey, welcomed daughter Zara on Thursday, December 2, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm. “Miya chose the name Zara because she just felt like it was exotic. [There was] no special reason,” Houston, 40, gushed to Us on Wednesday, December 8. “She just wanted our girl to have a memorable name that wasn’t the average name. It still feels surreal, like, it hasn’t set in yet that we are actually not just babysitting one of our friends’ kids. But not getting any sleep definitely reminds us that we are now parents.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy