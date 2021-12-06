SPEAKING OF FAITH: Bearing much fruit…

Send your letters to the editor to [email protected] Letters will not be printed anonymously. Letters do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Crozet Gazette. Dear folks, I just read an interesting article about persimmons in your Gazette. Unfortunately, the author did not specify that calling a persimmon a “sugar plum” was a regional thing. Now, because of the internet, we have people believing that Hoffman and others familiar with the candy plum were actually writing about the persimmon! In a world of misinformation this is just one more piece of ridiculousness! I know we all have regional slang for plants and animals in our own back yards, but that does not need to lead to assumptions that re-write historical fact. Sugar plums are man-made confections. Just remember that. And cherries are not named after the cherry tomato. Just sayin’.

CROZET, VA ・ 7 DAYS AGO