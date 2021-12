Looking for Galaxy Z Flip 3 Black Friday sales? This is your best and cheapest option across all retailers today. It’s time to start scrambling for the best Black Friday deals this year. Everyone is panicking about running out of products before holiday shopping traditionally starts. You’ve probably heard the warnings by now: Shop now or forever hold your peace! Anything with semiconductors is going to be in short supply this year thanks to the global microchip shortage. Thankfully, that just means retailers have been bringing out substantial discounts since August. The best Black Friday phone deals have been popping for over a month now. If upgrading your smartphone game is on your Black Friday list this year, you should pull the trigger on this Galaxy Z Flip 3 Black Friday deal as soon as possible.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 14 DAYS AGO