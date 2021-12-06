ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renewed Push To Pass Abortion Legislation In Congress

By Rachel Knapp
wnynewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. – After the Supreme Court heard one of the biggest abortion cases in within the past three decades, many are left wondering if the ruling on Roe v. Wade, which allows abortions, will finally get overturned. Now there’s a renewed push in the Capitol to pass legislation that would...

Washington Post

Biden’s Supreme Court commission endorses final report noting bipartisan public support for term limits

A bipartisan panel of legal scholars examining possible changes to the Supreme Court voted unanimously Tuesday to submit to President Biden its final report, which describes public support for imposing term limits but “profound disagreement” about adding justices. Biden assembled the commission in response to demands from Democrats to restore...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

If Roe Gets Overruled, Abortion Policy may not be "Left to the States"

Last week's oral argument in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, showed there is a good chance that the Supreme Court will soon overrule, or at least severely limit abortion rights long protected under Roe v. Wade and subsequent precedents. If Roe does get overruled, many people assume that abortion policy will be "left to the states." Some hope that, in that event, the temperature of the culture war over abortion might be lowered. Both red and blue state majorities could live under their preferred regimes. People who strongly oppose their state's policies on the issue might be able to "vote with their feet" for alternatives, including by crossing state lines to get an abortion, and then returning home after it is done.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Protests Block Roads To US Capitol, Push To Pass Social Legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressional members got a different wake up call Tuesday morning after protesters blocked several streets leading to the Capitol building. They said they wanted to disrupt business as usual by encouraging members to pass legislation that would invest in childcare, climate change and healthcare. “Fund child...
WASHINGTON, DC
queenseagle.com

Queens legislators rally behind abortion rights

A group of Queens’ elected officials joined reproductive rights advocates gathered outside Planned Parenthood Manhattan Monday in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court hearing arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. Together, activists like Gloria Steinem and elected officials including State Sen. Jessica Ramos, and U.S. Rep. Carolyn...
QUEENS, NY
Law.com

The Practical Challenges of Returning Abortion Rights to Legislative Control

On Dec. 1, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral argument in a case titled Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, in which the state of Mississippi is asking the court to overrule its decisions in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, two rulings in which the court recognized a federal constitutional right to obtain a pre-viability abortion. The justices’ questions during the oral argument suggest a strong likelihood that a majority exists to overrule both Roe and Casey, which would then return the question of abortion rights to legislative control.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Sun-Journal

Kavanaugh, who reassured Susan Collins that Roe v. Wade was settled law, signals openness to overturning abortion decision

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Wednesday repeatedly indicated he would be open to overturning “settled law,” including Roe v. Wade, citing a long list of past Supreme Court cases that had been ruled against precedent. Those cases, Kavanaugh said, included Brown v. Board of Education, which outlawed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wrn.com

Evers vetoes Republican passed abortion bills

Governor Tony Evers vetoes bills curtailing abortion rights in Wisconsin. The Democratic governor on Friday vetoed five bills passed in October by majority Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature. “I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again today: as long as I’m governor, I will veto any legislation that turns...
POLITICS
citywatchla.com

As SCOTUS Considers 'Extinguishing' Right to Abortion, Calls Mount for Congress to 'Step Up'

"The fact that this case is being heard at all shows just how far off the rails the conservative justices have gone." Pro-choice activists are calling on the Democrat-controlled Congress to affirm the right to abortion nationwide by codifying Roe with the House-approved Women's Health Protection Act (WHPA) and to expand the nine-member court, to which former President Donald Trump appointed three people, creating a conservative supermajority of six justices.
LOS ANGELES, CA
interlochenpublicradio.org

Democratic lawmakers introduce abortion-rights legislation

A group of Democratic state Senators has introduced a bill package to ensure abortion rights should the U-S Supreme Court strike down Roe vs. Wade. Among other things, the package would repeal existing state bans on abortion that would take effect if the Roe decision falls in a current Supreme Court case.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fatherly

Congress Could Save Abortion Before June 2022 — But Will They?

After a day of impassioned testimony regarding the constitutionality of a 15-week Mississippi abortion ban, the majority-conservative Supreme Court seems poised to set the groundwork to overturn Roe v. Wade. If the Mississippi ban is deemed to be constitutional, it will establish the precedent for states to enact their own abortion laws, sidestepping the precedent established by Roe and Casey over 50 years ago — that people seeking abortions can do so without undue burden abortions prior to the 24-week viability line are legal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
