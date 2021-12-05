ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Ways to Attract and Retain Great Talent

The competition for top talent remains fierce. Finding and retaining highly skilled employees will continue to be a key...

benefitspro.com

The Great Resignation: Unique perks to retain employees

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way people view their typical 9 to 5 jobs. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 4 million Americans quit their jobs in July 2021. Oftentimes, people quit after experiencing a life-changing event, and the coronavirus has upset many lives with businesses having to shut down completely or switch to remote work. The U.S now has a record number of job openings and employers are faced with two challenges: looking for ways to retain their current employees and enticing new talent to come on board.
ECONOMY
MySanAntonio

How SMBs Can Attract Talent in a Tight Labor Market

Recent labor market headlines have been discouraging for employers. Daily news feeds are flooded with stories of employers urgently needing to hire workers across industries, yet job seeker interest remains stagnant — plateauing at the exact moment that small and midsize businesses are actively seeking new workers and heading into the holiday hiring season.
ECONOMY
benefitspro.com

The 'Great Resignation' and how your company can win the war for talent

The so-called “Great Resignation” has left many employers scrambling to retain talent while trying unconventional ways to attract new employees. Unfortunately, for many, the pandemic has blurred the line between work and personal lives even further, and the work-life balance people seek is hard to find. As a result, employees are quitting in droves, with a record number of job positions in the US now open. So what can employers do to fill them?
ECONOMY
Infoworld

One Year Into COVID: The Pandemic’s Impact on How We Work

Over the past year, the workplace has undergone unprecedented change. More employees are working remotely, and those working on-site are coping with pandemic-related restrictions and guidelines. Schedules and workflows have been continually disrupted and rearranged. To better understand how employees are responding to these challenges and gain insights into the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Infoworld

5 New Ideas to Extend DE&I Beyond a One-Time Training

Following the historic social unrest of this past year, many businesses have recommitted to prioritizing diversity, equity, and inclusivity. There’s been a palpable shift, in which the workplace has become a platform for social change, and indifference is an increasingly less viable option. In fact, a recent CNBC article notes “companies that don’t prioritize diversity could see investors ditch their stock.”
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Inc.com

3 Ways to Hire the Best Remote Talent in 2022

Two years ago, your company could raise eyebrows and snag top talent by simply offering remote work. Today, however, saying that you're open to telecommuting isn't good enough. You need to go the extra mile to differentiate your business and attract best-of-best candidates. Truth is, remote work isn't that exciting...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
NewsTimes

Top 5 Ways to Attract Quality Hires During the Employee Shortage Crisis

At the time of writing in late 2021, the U.S. has more than 10 million open jobs, a record-setting number. Job vacancies are so high, they surpass the number of unemployed Americans looking for work. In fact, there are over one million more unfilled positions than unemployed people. For companies trying to hire, there’s a lot of competition.
MENTAL HEALTH
Infoworld

From Keeping Pace to Staying Ahead: Effective L&D in Financial Services

Jobs are changing, employers are scrambling, and HR and L&D professionals are feeling the pressure. Ensure your learning and development offerings are aligned with the mission-critical skills and outcomes financial services companies need to take teams from keeping pace to staying ahead. In this guide, unpack approaches and content financial...
ECONOMY
benefitspro.com

How to recruit and retain top talent with excepted-benefits health plans

Small- to mid-sized businesses have long struggled with attracting and keeping top talent, primarily due to their general inability to afford compensation packages that include optimal health care benefits, in addition to a competitive base salary. This is evermore the case in the aftermath of COVID-19, which has caused an earthquake in the U.S. workforce, job market and how companies operate in their provision of employee benefits.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hbr.org

How Midsize Firms Can Attract — and Retain — Talent Right Now

While companies of all sizes are struggling to keep and find people during the Great Resignation, it’s hitting the middle market especially hard — and middle-market companies often find themselves with an inadequate toolkit to address the problem. The same old approaches aren’t working in the crisis and will not build the capabilities companies will need in the long run.
BUSINESS
AdWeek

When It Comes to M&A Plans, Retaining Talent Is an Investment in Growth

Editor’s note: This piece is part of our Columnist Network series, which explores the tactical thoughts and actions from Adweek’s community of high-level experts. Today, Kubient CEO Paul Roberts addresses the pitfalls of staffing changes common to mergers and acquisitions. Below, in his own words, he says talent is often the true gain of these deals.
ECONOMY
The Press

Global Leaders Expect Challenges of Retaining, Attracting and Developing Top Talent Will Persist Over Next Decade, Protiviti-NC State University Survey Finds

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new survey from Protiviti and NC State University, pandemic-related regulation and market conditions due to COVID-19 remain top concerns for 2022 for board members and C-suite executives. Looking ahead to 2031, business leaders cite workforce and talent-related issues as their primary concern, indicating that the impact of the 'Great Resignation' will persist as their organizations struggle to fill the talent requirements supporting their strategies. Disruptive innovations and the adoption of transformative technologies requiring many organizations to upskill and reskill their workforces, as well as to attract and retain top talent, bolster talent as a chief concern over the coming decade.
COLLEGES
Infoworld

Roadmap to Intelligent Assisted Support

Contact center staff are at the center of a new digital support reality and are considered mission critical in certain industries. This means that during challenging times, staff have even more pressure in an already resource-constrained environment and need help managing spiked case loads. This guide lays out a roadmap...
ECONOMY

