4 Ways to Attract and Retain Great Talent

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way people view their typical 9 to 5 jobs. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 4 million Americans quit their jobs in July 2021. Oftentimes, people quit after experiencing a life-changing event, and the coronavirus has upset many lives with businesses having to shut down completely or switch to remote work. The U.S now has a record number of job openings and employers are faced with two challenges: looking for ways to retain their current employees and enticing new talent to come on board.

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO