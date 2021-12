Applications are being accepted for one position on the Historical Buildings and Sites Commission. This term expires May 30, 2023. The committee’s purpose is to review proposed alterations to any Historic District or designated structure in the Urban Growth Boundary; to promote the community historic preservation; to advise other interested agencies on matters related to historic preservation; and to identify areas of archeological significance and buildings of historic or archeological significance. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and be a resident of the City of Grants Pass.

