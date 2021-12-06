Bowflex PR3000 50+ Exercises Home Gym (Up to 210lbs Resistance) $599

The Christmas shopping season is officially here, and some of the deals we’ve come across on Amazon are just unbelievable. They’ve dropped the prices on many popular items including Fire TV Sticks, Echo devices, AirPods, TVs, and more. And if upping your fitness routine is at the top of your to-do list, this latest deal is just for you. Right now, you can get up to 46% off Bowflex exercise equipment. Yes, you read that correctly: up to 46% off! This deal presents great savings and comes just in time to satisfy some of those New Year’s resolutions you may be...

SHOPPING ・ 9 DAYS AGO