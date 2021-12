TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Drivers in New Jersey are going to pay in more for tolls, starting Jan. 1. Last month, the authority that runs the New Jersey Turnpike and the Garden State Parkway approved an increase of 3% to help fund capital projects. Here’s an example of what that toll hike could mean for you: If you’re on the Turnpike, from Exit 11 to Exit 16-E for the Lincoln Tunnel, right now you pay $7 in tolls. Starting on Jan. 1, you’ll pay $7.21, if you’re using E-ZPass.

TRAFFIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO