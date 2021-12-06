ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVE MARKETS U.S. stocks mixed, growth shares stumble

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

Dec 6 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

U.S. STOCKS MIXED, GROWTH SHARES STUMBLE (1000 EST/1500 GMT)

Major U.S. indexes are mixed in early trade Monday. This as Omicron and taper fears continue to simmer in the background.

In any event, investors are favoring banks, energy and economy-linked stocks against technology and growth-heavy shares. The S&P 500 banks index (.SPXBK) is up more than 1.5%, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor index (.SOX) is off more than 2%.

As a result, the S&P 500 growth (.IGX)/S&P 500 value (.IVX) ratio is declining for a fourth-straight day. The ratio is now down more than 4% in December, which puts it on track for its biggest monthly drop since a 5.4% slide in February. That February drop was the biggest monthly percentage decline for growth relative to value since May 2002.

Here is where markets stand in early trade:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tEmcf_0dFJTCDj00
earlytrade12062021

(Terence Gabriel)

*****

DOW INDUSTRIALS: POISED TO CLAW BACK MORE LOST GROUND (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

Given CBT e-mini Dow Futures' premarket gains, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) appears poised to bounce more than 200 points early in Monday's regular trading session.

This as more economically-sensitive stocks show strength, while big-cap tech struggles.

On Wednesday of last week, the DJI ended below its 200-day moving average (DMA) for the first time since July 13, 2020. In so doing, the blue-chip average threatened to close below its 40-week moving average (WMA) for the firs time since July 10, 2020.

However, a broken weekly log-scale resistance line from 1929, which has been acting as support over the past 6 months or so, once again contained weakness read more :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=259L42_0dFJTCDj00
Dow12062021

The line was around 34,000, while the Dow's low last week was 34,006.98. The DJI was then able to rally and end Friday at 34,580, or slightly above the 40-WMA, which was at 34,557.

Despite the bounce, weekly momentum continues to deteriorate. The MACD has fallen to its lowest level since mid-August 2020. Therefore, unless momentum turns favorable, any further bounce in the Dow may prove short-lived.

The 10-WMA is now resistance at around 35,340, which is slightly above last week's Dow high at 35,287.91.

A weekly Dow close below the support line, which ascends to around 34,050 this week, can suggest potential for a much deeper decline, given that this line has consistently contained Dow declines since late May. read more

(Terence Gabriel)

*****

FOR MONDAY'S LIVE MARKETS' POSTS PRIOR TO 0900 EST/1400 GMT - CLICK HERE:

Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) rallied 1.64% to $1,068.96 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.64% to 15,786.99 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.10% to 35,754.75. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $174.53 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
Reuters

Software maker HashiCorp valued at $14.5 bln in tepid market debut

Dec 9 (Reuters) - HashiCorp Inc's (HCP.O) shares rose 1.5% in their market debut on Thursday, valuing the cloud-based tech company at $14.5 billion, marking one of the biggest listings in the enterprise software sector this year. Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi. Our Standards: The...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow stumbles early Thursday after 3-day rally, as stock market weighs lowest jobless claims in over 50 years

U.S. stock indexes on Thursday traded modestly lower, despite a better-than expected report on those seeking unemployment benefits insurance, which carved out a new pandemic-era low. The pullback comes after three straight days of gains for equities that have brought the S&P 500 within range of a record close, as investors appear to shake off concerns about the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle higher, with U.S. prices at their highest in nearly 2 weeks

Oil futures climbed on Tuesday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in almost two weeks. "Traders view the omicron variant of COVID as a less virulent threat, and expect global economic growth to be only marginally impacted," said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS Markit. "Traders also anticipate a robust holiday season for driving in the U.S. and other OECD economies," he said. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.56, or 3.7%, to settle at $72.05 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 24, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Dow headed over 150 points lower early Thursday after 3-day rally

U.S. stock indexes on Thursday morning traded modestly lower, despite a better-than expected report on those seeking unemployment benefits insurance, which carved out a new pandemic-era low. The pullback comes after three straight days of gains for equities that have brought the S&P 500 within range of a record close, as invsetors appear to shake off concerns about the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded down 167 points, or 0.5%, to reach 35,587, while the S&P 500 retreated 0.3% to 4,686, after closing withhin shouting distance of its 4,704.54 closing record. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.3% to reach 15,747. Markets were looking at employment data that showed that new applications for unemployment benefits sank to a 52-year low of 184,000 for the week ended Dec. 4, the Labor Department said Thursday.
STOCKS
Reuters

U.S. wheat stocks seen higher as export competition rises

CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Domestic wheat stocks will be bigger than previously forecast as overseas demand for U.S. supplies wanes due to improved outlooks for production in key export competitors such as Australia, Russia and Canada, the government said on Thursday. The report could ease concerns over global food...
AGRICULTURE
Kiplinger

5 Stocks to Sell for 2022

Many investors approach the new year looking for fresh investment ideas where they can put their money and hopes to work. But without trying to be too negative, a little end-of-year paring can be prudent, too ... thus, it pays to examine one's own portfolio for stocks to sell as well.
STOCKS
