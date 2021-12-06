ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwood City, CA

Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested Fleeing Redwood City 7-Eleven

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uvQ3Q_0dFJSU7200

REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — Two East Bay men and a juvenile from Hayward were in custody early Monday after police pursuit following an armed robbery of a Redwood City 7-Eleven ended in a crash on the Marsh Road exit from Highway 101.

The two adult suspects — 24-year-old Jylyn Richardson-Green, of Pittsburg and 19-year-old Deshawn Carter — were booked into the San Mateo County Jail for robbery, conspiracy, felony evading, and carrying a loaded firearm.

A 15-year-old Hayward boy was booked into Hillcrest Youth Services Center for the same charges.

Redwood City police said an officer was patrolling in the 400 block of Woodside Road early Wednesday morning when he saw three subjects exit the 7-Eleven, run to a nearby parked vehicle and flee the scene.

The officer made contact with the 7-Eleven employee, who told him the subjects had just committed an armed robbery of the business.

A pursuit of the suspects’ vehicle ensued. They entered onto southbound Highway 101 at Woodside Road and then crashed on the Marsh Road exit.

The suspects attempted to run from the vehicle, but were quickly apprehended.

A loaded 9-mm handgun was located at the scene of the crash along with several hundred dollars in cash believed to have been taken in the robbery.

During the pursuit, a Redwood City police vehicle was involved in a solo vehicle collision. The officer involved in the collision suffered minor injuries.

Anyone that may have additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Freitas at 650-780-7138, or the Redwood City Police Department’s tip line at 650-780-7110.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

San Ramon Police Arrest 2 Suspects in Repeat Home Depot Tool Thefts

SAN RAMON (CBS SF) — Police in San Ramon on Wednesday morning arrested two male suspects in connection with what are believed to be multiple thefts of Home Depot stores across the Bay Area. Police said the two suspects — who were not identified — were arrested for stealing over $3,000 in tools from a San Ramon Home Depot location. Earlier this morning, our officers arrested two men for stealing $3,000+ in tools from our local @HomeDepot. It is estimated this pair has stolen over $15,000+ in tools from Home Depot stores throughout the Bay Area. Both are on supervised release for...
SAN RAMON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa Police Arrest Man On Drug Trafficking, Weapons Charges; Cache Found Inside Rohnert Park Home

ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) – A Rohnert Park man has been arrested on drug trafficking and multiple gun charges after police seized a cache of weapons, including a so-called “ghost gun,” an assault rifle and a gold-plated gun. According to Santa Rosa Police, detectives received a tip back in September about the suspect possessing illegal firearms and was trafficking narcotics. On Wednesday, officers found the suspect in a business on the 300 block of Rohnert Park Expressway around 11:30 a.m. While serving a search warrant on the suspect, police said they found a loaded Polymer 80 fully automatic ghost gun with a...
ROHNERT PARK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect Arrested In Vehicle Shooting Near Berkeley-Oakland Border

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Berkeley police arrested an Oakland man Wednesday night suspected in a November vehicle shooting near the Berkeley-Oakland border. The shooting happened November 29 at around 4:40 p.m. in the area of 62nd and King streets just west of Adeline St. Police said the investigation which included a review of surveillance video determined the gunman shot at an occupied vehicle with a rifle. On Wednesday, detectives along with a US Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested the unidentified 29-year-old suspect near his home at 61st and Occidental streets in north Oakland, which is about a block from the site of...
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect Arrested In 1996 Cold Case Crockett Murder Of Priscilla Lewis

CROCKETT (CBS SF) — An inmate serving time for sexual assault charges in a Southern California prison has been charged with the 1996 cold case murder of Priscilla Lewis, whose body was found in the restroom of the Crockett restaurant where she worked as a waitress. The Contra Costa County Sheriff Department announced Thursday that 51-year-old Danny Lamont Hamilton was being held on murder charges with four special enhancements — murder by lying in wait, felony murder kidnapping, felony murder burglary and felony murder during an attempted rape. Investigators said that on September 24, 1996, Lewis — a 21-year-old resident of Vallejo...
CROCKETT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hayward, CA
City
Pittsburg, CA
Redwood City, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Redwood City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Stockton Officers Fatally Shoot Man Who Was Firing Gun Outside Police Building

STOCKTON (BCN) — Police in Stockton shot and killed a man who allegedly was firing a gun outside a police department building and then charged at officers with the weapon on Wednesday night. Officers initially received calls at 8:33 p.m. about a shirtless white male firing a gun in the front parking lot of the Stockton police operations building at 22 E. Market St. Six officers came out of the building, found the man and ordered him to get on the ground and drop the weapon, police said. The man got on the ground but refused to drop the gun, then stood back...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Redwood City Retail Theft Suspect Arrested; Stolen Home Depot Merchandise Recovered

REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — A 24-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly targeted numerous Home Depot stores in the Bay Area, stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise. Redwood City police said Eric Crossman has been booked into San Mateo County Jail for commercial burglary, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, and possession of a controlled substance. His arrest, police said, came after a tip led them to Crossman leading to an investigation of his role in possible organized retail theft. Detectives conducted a probation search at the Crossman’s residence and located over 80 stolen items taken from various Home Depot stores in the Bay Area. Most of the items recovered were high-end power tools and electronics. The total value of the items was over $14,000. The merchandise was stolen from Home Depots in San Carlos, San Mateo, Colma, Pittsburg, Brentwood and San Jose. Anyone that may have additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Nick Perna at 650-780-7672, or the Redwood City Police Department’s tip line at 650-780-7110.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Walnut Creek Police Arrest Suspected Shoplifter, Recover $2000 In Stolen Merchandise

WALNUT CREEK (BCN/CBS SF) – An Oakland woman suspected of organized retail theft was arrested Sunday in Walnut Creek and police recovered about $2,000 in stolen merchandise, authorities said. The arrest came after an officer patrolling downtown noticed a suspicious car with no plates parked near Broadway Plaza, police said on social media. With the help of other officers, 24-year-old Eriona Mclothan was taken into custody and the merchandise from various retailers at Broadway Plaza was returned, police said. Approximately $2,000 in merchandise from various retailers in Broadway Plaza was recovered and returned. Extra Walnut Creek police, along with officers from Lafayette and Contra Costa County Sheriff’s deputies are patrolling the downtown area due to an uptick in retail crime. © Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect Sought In Armed Robbery At Cloverdale Convenience Store

CLOVERDALE (CBS SF) – Police in the community of Cloverdale in northern Sonoma County are seeking a man suspected of an armed robbery at a convenience store Monday night. Around 9:10 a.m., officers responded to a business on the 900 block of North Cloverdale Boulevard on reports of an armed robbery. An employee told police that the suspect entered the store, brandished a firearm and demanded money. The employee said he provided the suspect with an unknown amount of money, before the suspect fled. He was last seen running from the store, heading northbound on North Cloverdale Boulevard. A witness later told police...
CLOVERDALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#7 Eleven#Cbs Sf
CBS San Francisco

‘Prolific’ San Francisco Retail Theft Suspect Back In Jail After New Arrest

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A woman, released on zero bail after being arrested for 120 alleged incidents involving thefts from the Target at Stonestown Galleria, was back in custody after a new arrest and for ignoring a court order to sign up for electronic monitoring, according to the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors had opposed Aziza Graves’ release from jail. She had been charged with eight felony counts of grand theft and 120 misdemeanor counts of petty theft. But a San Francisco Superior Court judge let her out and ordered her to sign up for electronic monitoring. She apparently ignored...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Police Seek Help In Solving Potrero Hill Shooting That Killed 25-Year-Old

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are seeking the public’s help in finding the person or persons responsible for a fatal shooting in the city’s Potrero Hill neighborhood last month. The shooting happened on November 19 at about 9:51 p.m. at the dead end of the 600 block of Connecticut St. north of Potrero Hill Park. San Francisco police said officers arrived to find 25-year-old San Francisco resident Danta Spruell suffering from gunshot wounds. Danta Spruell (San Francisco Police Dept.) Officers began life-saving measures until medics arrived, but Spruell was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no information on any suspects or motive in the shooting. The department’s homicide detail urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact Sergeant Martin Bandvik at (415) 553-9247, or after hours at the Department Operations Center at (415) 553-1071. People can also contact the SFPD 24-hour-tip line at (415) 575-4444, or text an anonymous message to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

SFPD: Suspects In Violent Smash And Grab Robberies, Car Burglaries Will Be Arrested, Convicted

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – As crime and and violence in the Bay Area continues to make national headlines, police in San Francisco said they continue to make arrests, and investigate armed robberies and car burglaries. The department explained it takes time to track and locate suspects given the organization behind these crimes. “We’re out here doing these operations, conducting these investigations, we’re putting together good cases, we’re making good arrests, and we’re going to keep doing that,” said Officer Adam Lobsinger, a public information officer for the San Francisco Police Department. “We’re going to keep making arrest and presenting cases...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspects From Antioch, Elk Grove Arrested In Connection With Multiple San Francisco Auto Burglaries

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – An East Bay man and a Sacramento County man were arrested in connection with multiple auto burglaries in San Francisco last week, police said. On Thursday evening, officers patrolling in the area of Beach and Hyde streets near Fisherman’s Wharf said they recognized a silver sedan linked to several car break-ins. Plainclothes SFPD officers then followed the vehicle on city streets, onto the Bay Bridge and into Oakland, where the sedan stopped on the 800 block of West MacArthur Boulevard. After the suspects exited the sedan, the officers approached the suspects. Police said the suspects led them...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

Arrest Made In East San Jose Fatal Hit-&-Run

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A driver has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that killed a woman in East San Jose on Monday night, police said. Shortly before 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Tully Road and Quimby Road on reports of a pedestrian being struck. Officers and paramedics attempted life-saving measures on the woman, but she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as a 51-year-old. Her name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, police said. An investigation by officers determined that a 2008 Nissan...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Car Smashes Into Front of CVS Store in Martinez

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — A vehicle plowed into the fron of a CVS store in Martinez Thursday, injuring the driver. The crash happened at the CVS at 560 Center Ave. at about 12:10 p.m. The driver was being treated by emergency personnel; it was not immediately known whether she was taken to a hospital. Car drives into Center Avenue CVS in Martinez (CBS) Martinez police were still determining what caused the silver Hyundai Sonata to accelerate and crash into a wall and glass window area. No other injuries to store customers or employees were reported. Fire crews were working to winch the car out of the store.  
MARTINEZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

Retailers To Hire San Francisco Sheriff’s Deputies To Deter Retail Theft, Smash-and-Grab Surge

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco will allow businesses to hire sheriff’s deputies to provide more law enforcement presence to help stem retail theft and smash-and-grab incidents. Supervisor Ahsha Safai introduced legislation authorizing on-duty deputies to serve as private guards for businesses, which involves a partnership between the San Francisco Police Department and Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, Safai joined Sheriff Paul Miyamoto and Police Chief Bill Scott on the steps of City Hall to announce the legislation as part of agreement among a working group representing police, sheriff’s officers, City Hall, labor unions and the NAACP. The Board of Supervisors passed the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Driver Killed, Passenger Severely Hurt After Being Ejected From Vehicle in Watsonville Crash

WATSONVILLE (CBS SF) — The driver of a car was killed and his passenger was severely hurt in a crash along Highway 129 in Watsonville late Tuesday night. The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened on westbound 129 west of Lakeview Road at about 11:41 p.m. The investigation indicated the driver of a 1999 Lexus was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control and drove off the road, colliding into a dirt ditch and overturning several times. Both the 33-year-old driver and the 44-year-old female passenger, both Watsonville residents, were ejected from the vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene while the passenger suffered major injuries and was taken to Natividad Medical Center. The CHP said it’s believed that alcohol and drugs were a factor in the crash. This collision was still under investigation. The victims’ identities will be released by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff Coroner’s Office.  
WATSONVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Police Tout Drop in Crime Since Increasing Patrols in Union Square

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are touting a significant drop in retail crime since a series of smash-and-grab robberies in November led to an increased police presence in Union Square. However, some small business owners are voicing concerns about theft in other areas of the city. The recently implemented crime-prevention strategies including a much heavier police presence in the area were in response to the organized gang robberies in and around Union Square on Nov. 19. According to a report released by the San Francisco Police Department, statistics show sharp drops in incidents of assault, burglary, and larceny/theft for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man Approaches, Threatens Teenage Girls in Berkeley; Police Seek Surveillance Footage

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Police asked people in a Berkeley neighborhood Tuesday to check their security cameras for footage of a man who has approached and threatened at least two high school-aged girls. Berkeley police said the latest incident happened Monday at 9:30 a.m. on McGee Ave. near Channing Way. As a teen girl was crossing Channing, a man approached her and began speaking with her, saying he needed help finding his daughter and wanting to walk with her to Berkeley High School. The girl refused and the man insisted saying she shouldn’t be concerned because he was a cop, according to...
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Man Found Dead In Bullet-Riddled Vehicle In Union City

UNION CITY (CBS SF) — Union City police were investigating a weekend homicide after a man was discovered shot inside a bullet-riddled vehicle. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 33800 block of 7th Street for gunshots heard in the area at around 8:25 p.m. Sunday. Additional callers confirmed that at least one person had been shot. When officers arrived on scene, they located a Black male adult seated in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked on 7th Street. The victim, as well as the vehicle, was struck by numerous bullets. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. There were numerous shell casings littering the street. The Alameda County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 35-year-old Terelle Arlando Martin of Union City. Union City Police Detectives are asking anyone who may have been in the area or who witnessed anything to contact Detective Smith at 510-675-5268 or the Union City anonymous tip line at 510-675-5207. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Tips@unioncity.org
UNION CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Sees 3,000 Car Break-Ins in 1 Month; ‘It’s Out of Control’

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A recent video of an auto-burglary on a busy San Francisco street shows just how commonplace it is and how residents have become inured to the situation. Tourist hot spots are popular places for car burglars. A recent smash-and-grab on Grant Avenue near Jackson Street in Chinatown took place within feet of bystanders. A driver gets into his car across the street, as the thief peers into the victim’s car. Security video shows a pedestrian walking down the sidewalk and a woman trying to get inside a building, as the burglar looks around. The thief smashes the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
45K+
Followers
20K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy