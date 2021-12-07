ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, CA

UPDATE: Man Found Dead In Bullet-Riddled Vehicle In Union City

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=060iA5_0dFJSG0600

UNION CITY (CBS SF) — Union City police were investigating a weekend homicide after a man was discovered shot inside a bullet-riddled vehicle.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 33800 block of 7th Street for gunshots heard in the area at around 8:25 p.m. Sunday. Additional callers confirmed that at least one person had been shot.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a Black male adult seated in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked on 7th Street.

The victim, as well as the vehicle, was struck by numerous bullets. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. There were numerous shell casings littering the street.

The Alameda County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 35-year-old Terelle Arlando Martin of Union City.

Union City Police Detectives are asking anyone who may have been in the area or who witnessed anything to contact Detective Smith at 510-675-5268 or the Union City anonymous tip line at 510-675-5207. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Tips@unioncity.org

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Off-Duty UC Berkeley Police Officer Fatally Shoots Armed Robbery Suspect At San Pablo Nation’s

SAN PABLO (CBS SF) — An off-duty University of California-Berkeley police sergeant fatally shot an armed suspect Sunday morning who was attempting to rob a Nation’s Giant Hamburgers restaurant in San Pablo, authorities said. The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department said the incident took place around 11:30 a.m. at the Nation’s located in the 16300 block of San Pablo Ave. The off-duty sergeant was dining at the restaurant when the armed suspect entered the restaurant and attempted to rob the cashier. The officer confronted the suspect when he saw the robbery occurring. He fired one shot, wounding the suspect. The suspect — identified as 29-year-old Amanuel Moreno of Richmond — was transported to a local hospital where he later died. The investigation is continuing. There are no outstanding suspects and there is no threat to public safety. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or through Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (925) 646-2441. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.
SAN PABLO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Homicide Rate Reaches A Somber Milestone

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A 40-year-old man with major trauma was found dead on an Oakland sidewalk early Monday, the city’s 131st homicide of the year. Oakland has matched the homicide rate of 2012 and with 18 days left in the year may near the 145 who died violently in 2006. Investigators told the East Bay Times that officers responded to the 500 block 45th Street near Telegraph Avenue at about 12:44 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a man down on the sidewalk with major trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was an Oakland resident, but his name has not been released pending notification of next of kin. An autopsy will determine the exact cause of death, but homicide detectives have been assigned to the case. No information as to a possible suspect or motive have been released. Police and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering up to $10,000 in reward money for information leading to the arrest of the killer. Anyone with information may call police at 510-238-3821 or 510-238-7950 or Crime Stoppers at 510-777-8572.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

DUI Suspect Arrested After Striking Horseback Rider Taking Part In Virgin of Guadalupe Procession

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A 20-year-old Santa Rosa man was in custody on DUI and other charges Monday after he allegedly struck a horseback rider taking part in the annual Virgin of Guadalupe religious procession between Santa Rosa and Windsor. The Santa Rosa police department said Troy Hale had been booked into Sonoma County jail for felony violations of hit and run, DUI, violation of pretrial release and possession of narcotics for sale. According to investigators, the annual Virgin of Guadalupe procession of more than a hundred religious pilgrims, many them on horseback, was marching down Old Redwood Highway early Sunday....
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Suspect Dead Following Lengthy Standoff With Antioch Police

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) – An hours-long police standoff with a suspected gunman in an Antioch neighborhood ended Friday evening when the suspect, believed to be a man in his 30s, was shot and killed by officers. Antioch police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of James Donlon Boulevard and Hummingbird Drive around 1 p.m. Friday. When they arrived they found a man armed with a rifle, actively shooting at cars and houses. The suspect barricaded inside a home and, according to Antioch police officer Darryl Saffold, began firing at houses, cars and even shot down a police drone. (CBS) Police said the suspect appeared to set the garage on fire and fled. He was confronted by SWAT officers outside the home and shot. Medical aid was administered at the scene but he was pronounced dead. Police believe the suspect was the only occupant of the house at the time of the incident. Meanwhile, a patrol car that had established a roadblock on James Donlan Blvd. was struck by a truck, injuring the officer who was extricated from the car by crews using the jaws of life.   Antioch police car struck by truck at a roadblock, injuring the officer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Union City, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Union City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Police Investigate Armed Carjacking of UPS Truck, Kidnapping of Driver

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland are investigating the armed carjacking of a UPS truck by two suspects that happened Friday morning. The Oakland Police Department confirmed that the incident happened just before 10:30 a.m. on the 8100 block of Utah Street. A preliminary investigation into the crime revealed that two armed suspects assaulted and carjacked a UPS delivery truck driver at gunpoint. The suspects then forced the victim to drive them to the 7800 block of Crest Avenue, where the armed suspects made the victim leave the delivery truck. The suspects then drove to the 3100 block of Partridge Avenue, where they removed packages and abandoned the vehicle behind. Police said the two suspects would face charges associated with kidnapping, armed robbery and armed carjacking. UPS released a brief statement saying the company is “thankful that our driver is safe” and that they were cooperating with police in the investigation. They otherwise deferred any questions about the incident to the investigating authorities. Police did not release any additional details or suspect descriptions. The investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the investigators at (510) 238-3326.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Stockton Man Arrested in Connection With San Francisco Road-Rage Shooting and Robbery

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Friday confirmed the recent arrest of a Stockton man in connection with an alleged road-rage shooting and armed robbery after a minor accident late last month. According to a press release issued by the department, the morning on November 28, at approximately 11:30 a.m., police officers from the Taraval Station responded to a report of an armed robbery. Officers met with two 19-year-old victims who said earlier that morning at around 1:30 a.m., they accidently struck the rear bumper of the car in front of them at a stoplight while driving...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Coroner Classifies Death Of Mario Gonzalez During Alameda Police Confrontation As Homicide

ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — A coroner’s report has concluded that the April death of Mario Gonzalez following an encounter with Alameda police officers resulted from a combination of drugs along with the physical stress of the altercation with officers who pinned him on the ground using their body weight. Because there was a physical altercation, the Alameda County Coroner’s report classified Gonzalez’s manner of death as a homicide. Alameda police said they contacted Gonzalez as a suspect in a possible theft on April 19 in the 800 block of Oak Street and e appeared to be under the influence. At the time, police...
ALAMEDA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Juvenile Arrested For Making Social Media Threats Targeting Marin County School

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — A juvenile has been arrested after allegedly posting threats targeting students and faculty at San Rafael’s Davidson Middle School. San Rafael police investigators said they began receiving reports from concerned parents and students about a threatening social media post Friday evening. School officials were contacted and an investigation launched. Officers tracked down the post and started working with the social media provider to identify who was responsible and whether the threats were credible. After obtaining information from numerous resources, the suspect’s location was identified. On Saturday, detectives went to the home and interviewed a juvenile who they say...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Cbs Sf
CBS San Francisco

Palo Alto Police Seek Suspect Who Broke Into Woman’s Home, Stole Car

PALO ALTO (CBS SF) – Police in Palo Alto are searching for a suspect who burglarized a woman’s home while she was sleeping and stole her car from her driveway early Thursday morning. Officers were called to a home on the 2300 block of Middlefield Road around 10 a.m. on reports of a burglary. The woman told officers she had gone to bed around 3:30 a.m. When she woke up several hours later, the victim discovered that the rear door to her home was open, some closet doors were opened and her computer was unplugged. Police said the victim then noticed her car...
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect Arrested In Vehicle Shooting Near Berkeley-Oakland Border

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Berkeley police arrested an Oakland man Wednesday night suspected in a November vehicle shooting near the Berkeley-Oakland border. The shooting happened November 29 at around 4:40 p.m. in the area of 62nd and King streets just west of Adeline St. Police said the investigation which included a review of surveillance video determined the gunman shot at an occupied vehicle with a rifle. On Wednesday, detectives along with a US Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested the unidentified 29-year-old suspect near his home at 61st and Occidental streets in north Oakland, which is about a block from the site of...
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

15-Year-Old Reportedly Accused Of Fatally Stabbing Father In East Oakland Home

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A 15-year-old is being held at Alameda County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of stabbing his father to death at their home in East Oakland on Thursday night. According to the Bay Area News Group, the stabbing took place as the teen, his 51-year-old father and an older relative got into a physical altercation at their home on Golf Links Road around 9:30 p.m. The father was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Authorities have not released the father’s name or the teen’s. The stabbing is Oakland’s 130 homicide so far this year, nearly matching the 131 homicides recorded in 2012, the highest total in the past 15 years.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect Arrested In 1996 Cold Case Crockett Murder Of Priscilla Lewis

CROCKETT (CBS SF) — An inmate serving time for sexual assault charges in a Southern California prison has been charged with the 1996 cold case murder of Priscilla Lewis, whose body was found in the restroom of the Crockett restaurant where she worked as a waitress. The Contra Costa County Sheriff Department announced Thursday that 51-year-old Danny Lamont Hamilton was being held on murder charges with four special enhancements — murder by lying in wait, felony murder kidnapping, felony murder burglary and felony murder during an attempted rape. Investigators said that on September 24, 1996, Lewis — a 21-year-old resident of Vallejo...
CROCKETT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

VIDEO: Brazen Drive-By Purse Snatching At Popular San Francisco Cow Hollow Eatery

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Even amid the wave of San Francisco vehicle smash-and-grab robberies over the last year it was particularly stunning. Surveillance video shows a black car with tinted windows pulling up to a parklet at the Balboa Cafe, a man reaches over the barrier and snatches a woman’s purse before racing off. The crime — which took place Wednesday night — doesn’t end there. San Francisco Police say moments later, the victim discovered her car, parked around the corner on Fillmore and Greenwich Streets, was also stolen. The suspects got away. “Two of her friends came over, obviously she...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Stockton Officers Fatally Shoot Man Who Was Firing Gun Outside Police Building

STOCKTON (BCN) — Police in Stockton shot and killed a man who allegedly was firing a gun outside a police department building and then charged at officers with the weapon on Wednesday night. Officers initially received calls at 8:33 p.m. about a shirtless white male firing a gun in the front parking lot of the Stockton police operations building at 22 E. Market St. Six officers came out of the building, found the man and ordered him to get on the ground and drop the weapon, police said. The man got on the ground but refused to drop the gun, then stood back...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa Police Arrest Man On Drug Trafficking, Weapons Charges; Cache Found Inside Rohnert Park Home

ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) – A Rohnert Park man has been arrested on drug trafficking and multiple gun charges after police seized a cache of weapons, including a so-called “ghost gun,” an assault rifle and a gold-plated gun. According to Santa Rosa Police, detectives received a tip back in September about the suspect possessing illegal firearms and was trafficking narcotics. On Wednesday, officers found the suspect in a business on the 300 block of Rohnert Park Expressway around 11:30 a.m. While serving a search warrant on the suspect, police said they found a loaded Polymer 80 fully automatic ghost gun with a...
ROHNERT PARK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Car Smashes Into Front of CVS Store in Martinez

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — A vehicle plowed into the fron of a CVS store in Martinez Thursday, injuring the driver. The crash happened at the CVS at 560 Center Ave. at about 12:10 p.m. The driver was being treated by emergency personnel; it was not immediately known whether she was taken to a hospital. Car drives into Center Avenue CVS in Martinez (CBS) Martinez police were still determining what caused the silver Hyundai Sonata to accelerate and crash into a wall and glass window area. No other injuries to store customers or employees were reported. Fire crews were working to winch the car out of the store.  
MARTINEZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Ramon Police Arrest 2 Suspects in Repeat Home Depot Tool Thefts

SAN RAMON (CBS SF) — Police in San Ramon on Wednesday morning arrested two male suspects in connection with what are believed to be multiple thefts of Home Depot stores across the Bay Area. Police said the two suspects — who were not identified — were arrested for stealing over $3,000 in tools from a San Ramon Home Depot location. Earlier this morning, our officers arrested two men for stealing $3,000+ in tools from our local @HomeDepot. It is estimated this pair has stolen over $15,000+ in tools from Home Depot stores throughout the Bay Area. Both are on supervised release for...
SAN RAMON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Injury Accident Blocks Southbound Lanes of U.S. Hwy 101 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — CHP in San Francisco issued a severe traffic alert Friday afternoon following an injury accident that for a time blocked all southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101. The 511.org Twitter account posted about the incident north of the Cesar Chavez Street exit at 12:40 p.m. In addition to blocking all southbound lanes, the crash is also blocking the left lane in the northbound direction of Highway 101. UPDATE: Traffic Collision With Injuries on US-101 North of Cesar Chavez St in San Francisco. Southbound Directions All Lanes Blocked, Northbound Direction Left Lane Remains Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Man Sentenced To Prison For Armed Attacks Targeting East Oakland Postal Workers

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A 31-year-old Oakland man has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six years in federal prison for committing five armed robberies or attempted robberies of U.S Postal Service letter carriers in East Oakland last year including stealing mail containing California Employment Development Department debit cards. Acting United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and United States Postal Inspection Service Inspector in Charge Rafael Nuñez said David Leveren Quinn pleaded guilty Thursday and was quickly sentenced to prison. According to his plea agreement, Quinn admitted that he used a stolen EDD debit card to make purchases and cash withdrawals amounting...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Police Seek Help In Solving Potrero Hill Shooting That Killed 25-Year-Old

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are seeking the public’s help in finding the person or persons responsible for a fatal shooting in the city’s Potrero Hill neighborhood last month. The shooting happened on November 19 at about 9:51 p.m. at the dead end of the 600 block of Connecticut St. north of Potrero Hill Park. San Francisco police said officers arrived to find 25-year-old San Francisco resident Danta Spruell suffering from gunshot wounds. Danta Spruell (San Francisco Police Dept.) Officers began life-saving measures until medics arrived, but Spruell was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no information on any suspects or motive in the shooting. The department’s homicide detail urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact Sergeant Martin Bandvik at (415) 553-9247, or after hours at the Department Operations Center at (415) 553-1071. People can also contact the SFPD 24-hour-tip line at (415) 575-4444, or text an anonymous message to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
45K+
Followers
20K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy