UPDATE: Man Found Dead In Bullet-Riddled Vehicle In Union City

UNION CITY (CBS SF) — Union City police were investigating a weekend homicide after a man was discovered shot inside a bullet-riddled vehicle.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 33800 block of 7th Street for gunshots heard in the area at around 8:25 p.m. Sunday. Additional callers confirmed that at least one person had been shot.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a Black male adult seated in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked on 7th Street.

The victim, as well as the vehicle, was struck by numerous bullets. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. There were numerous shell casings littering the street.

The Alameda County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 35-year-old Terelle Arlando Martin of Union City.

Union City Police Detectives are asking anyone who may have been in the area or who witnessed anything to contact Detective Smith at 510-675-5268 or the Union City anonymous tip line at 510-675-5207. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Tips@unioncity.org