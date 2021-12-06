ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

The Beauty Products This Longtime Editor Uses to the Last Drop

By Daise Bedolla, @daisebedolla
thecut.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the Beauty Group, a Facebook community co-founded by the Cut and the Strategist, people chat all day long about the products they love — the ones so good they’ll make you hit that little “auto-refill” box at checkout. Below, we asked one of our favorite beauty pros to share her...

www.thecut.com

Comments / 0

Related
newbeauty.com

Maye Musk Shares the Makeup Products That Suit Her Mature Skin

Maye Musk knows a thing or two about skin care. “I’ve always had to look after my skin. I’ve been modeling since I was 15 and I’m now 73, so you really can’t last that long as a model unless you look after your skin,” she says candidly a Vogue Beauty Secrets video. But that’s not all—Musk has also mastered the makeup routine that fits her skin needs as she’s gotten older, and she’s sharing her secrets.
MAKEUP
KDVR.com

Best moisturizer for aging skin

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As we age, our skin’s needs change. Skin that was once oily may become dryer, and sensitivity to certain ingredients may change. Additionally, to keep skin looking its healthiest, we may want to introduce new ingredients or even a whole new skin regimen, even as we embrace aging gracefully and take pride in our changing appearance. If you’re looking for a moisturizer that gives fast, dramatic results, Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid is the top choice.
SKIN CARE
Health

The 11 Best Anti-Aging Night Creams, According to Dermatologists

Sunspots, wrinkles, and fine lines are an inevitable part of getting older. "Every day of our lives, we're making and breaking down collagen thanks to an enzyme in the skin called collagenase," says New York City-based dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD. "But as we age, we break down more collagen than we make, and that's one of the reasons we get wrinkles."
SKIN CARE
The Independent

We reviewed Chanel’s controversial £610 advent calendar – and there’s plenty to unpack

The beauty wing of one of the world’s most powerful fashion houses needs little introduction. It all started with No.5, when Coco Chanel received a range of samples from Russian-born French perfumer Ernest Beaux, and the fifth option took her fancy. The number is now irrevocably synonymous with Chanel, and with the simple name came an unapologetically feminine fragrance, full of synthetic notes that were world’s away from the “natural” scents that dominated the market at that time. The floral perfume celebrated its 100th birthday this year, with one bottle selling every 30 seconds globally. Few fragrances reach such cult...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jillian Dempsey
Hello Magazine

Victoria Beckham's latest beauty collaboration will give you the best night's sleep

If there is one thing Victoria Beckham is known for, it's her love of luxury. After all, they don't call her Posh Spice for nothing, right?. The mother-of-four has just launched one of her most exciting beauty collaborations to date, and it's just in time for Christmas. Step up SLIP and Victoria Beckham Beauty! The beauty brands have joined forces to create ‘The Power Sleep Set’. Hailed as 'Beauty sleep with benefits' this £160 gift features not one, but two hero Victoria Beckham Beauty skincare products, created with Augustinus Bader, as well as a super lux SLIP sleep mask.
BEAUTY & FASHION
worth.com

11 Must-Have Beauty Products For Your Holiday Wish List This Season

Whether you want an outlet for creative experimentation or 20 minutes each morning to carve out some normalcy in the midst of a global pandemic, makeup has served a different purpose for each of us over the last two years and continues to do so. I believe that the role of makeup was redefined during the pandemic. When we were all initially asked to stay home, it seemed intuitive that the beauty industry would suffer, but this was not the case. As social distancing, mask mandates and WFH business models have emerged, we have seen makeup become a hobby or even a lifeline instead of another monotonous step in your morning routine. Rather than being a way to signal to others that we are pulled together and ready for the day, doing our makeup has become a way to signal this to ourselves. I have always believed that makeup is about more than just looking good, it is about feeling good too, and the last two years have definitely shown how makeup can be used to empower rather than impress.
MAKEUP
The Independent

13 popular beauty products of 2021 to shop in the Lookfantastic Cyber sale

Calling all beauty obsessives! Whether you’re in need of winter-proofing your skincare routine or looking to add some make-up magic into your kit, now is the best time to get shopping the online beauty shelves at LOOKFANTASTIC as their Cyber Beauty Takeover has started with up to 40 per cent off*.
MAKEUP
In Style

The Anti-Aging Serum Famous for Giving Shoppers "Immediate Results" Is on Sale — Along With the Brand's Best-Sellers

Finding out that your favorite beauty product has been discontinued is one of those life-defining "I remember when and where" type of moments. Sure, holding a funeral for a face mask may sound a little blown out of proportion (Us? Dramatic? Never.), but you can only fully understand if you've ever lost a good one. Whether it was a pinky-nude lipstick that seamlessly matched your natural pigment or the one retinol cream on planet Earth that didn't irritate your sensitive skin, sometimes you don't know what you've got until it's gone.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Hair Colour#Beauty Products#Long Hair#The Beauty Group#Color Club#Lava Lamp
whowhatwear

2 Perfume-Obsessed Beauty Editors Sound Off on the Best Perfumes of All Time

We love all things beauty here at Who What Wear, but if there’s anything we love above all, it’s fragrance. We could talk about fragrance for hours on end and would not get sick of it. We’re constantly Slacking about new fragrance launches, our favorite perfumes of all time, and how a certain scent smells on our body chemistry. It’s truly a lifestyle.
SKIN CARE
Inhabitat.com

Get these Black Friday deals on eco-friendly beauty products

Being environmentally friendly every day, in every aspect of your life, is hard. It’s draining to try to save your wallet but also save Mother Earth. There don’t seem to be many options for both, but Black Friday is just around the corner. Here is our list of products to celebrate you! You’ll be taking care of yourself, your wallet and the environment all in one purchase.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Essence

Give The Gift Of Skincare With These Products From Hanahana Beauty

What's better than a gift that keeps your melanin magical all year long?. The holiday season into the new year is the perfect time to unwind, relax and start fresh—and that includes your skincare routine. If you’re looking for a meaningful gift idea that will keep on giving all year...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
LJWORLD

KU Health System dermatologists debunk beauty product myths

Experts at the University of Kansas Health System debunked common beauty product myths ahead of the holiday shopping season, urging people to not waste money on trendy products such as collagen powders and jade face rollers. During a morning medical update Thursday, dermatologists Anand Rajpara and Chris Tomassian said one...
SKIN CARE
YourCentralValley.com

Get these deals on popular beauty products now at Amazon

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The start of the fall season means sweaters, football, bonfires and everything pumpkin spice. However, as the leaves begin to change, the cold temperatures can also cause our skin and hair to become dry. So if you’ve noticed that summer glow fading or your hair needing […]
SKIN CARE
drugstorenews.com

Beauty Product Spotlight: December 2021 Gift Guide Edition

The holiday season is finally here, and for those on the hunt for a last-minute gift or stocking stuffer, here at DSN we’ve got your back. The editorial team searched far and wide for gift sets that would be sure to please the beauty enthusiast in anyone’s life. Products that...
SKIN CARE
Marie Claire

The L'Oreal "Wonder Water" Beauty Editors Love Is 75% Off For Cyber Monday

Every now and then, a product pops up that the takes the beauty industry by storm. Such was the case with the L'Oréal Elvive Dream Lengths 8 Second Wonder Water, which had beauty editors around the world falling over themselves to get the good news out there: finally, a budget beauty buy for removing tangles, combating frizz, and restoring strength and elasticity. Wonder Water launched ahead of the pandemic in January 2020 and went on to become America’s number one hair treatment, with a bottle selling every minute.
HAIR CARE
In Style

InStyle Editors Agree — These Were the Best Beauty Products to Use in November

It feels like New Years Eve 2021 was just yesterday, and yet here we are (almost) at the end of another year. While it wasn't as tumultuous as 2020, this year was filled with highs and lows that definitely took us for a ride. One major positive? We were able to use the best products on the market to curb any serious skin meltdowns, all while getting to create a full face for an actual outing.
SKIN CARE
bestproducts.com

What the Best Products Editors Are Gifting This Year

My brother loves coffee and national parks, so I was so excited when I found a gift that combines both of these interests. The coffee comes from Drive Coffee, and each varietal is made to reflect traits that make each park unique. The beans come in reusable steel reproduction oil cans that feature original illustrations for each park. (He loves recycling, too, so this is just a bonus.)
TRAVEL
Glamour

The 23 Best Perfume Deals of Black Friday 2021

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Not-so-controversial opinion: You've been paying too much for fragrances. Until now, at least, because the best perfume deals of Black Friday 2021 have landed—and they're nothing to turn your nose up at. (Unless, of course, you're about to take a big whiff.)
MAKEUP
TrendHunter.com

Award-Winning Skincare Products

'PAUME' is a Canadian retailer of hand-care products most known for its award-winning skincare product, 'PAUME Antibacterial Hand Gel.' PAUME has launched a new line of three hand-care products just in time for the holidays. Included in PAUME's new lineup are an exfoliating hand cleanser, an exfoliating hand cleanser home kit, and a probiotic hand balm.
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy