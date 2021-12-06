ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Only 1 in 4 NFTs Bought During Minting Result in Profit - Chainalysis

By Ruholamin Haqshanas
cryptonews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleData acquired from the major non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea reveals that merely 28.5% of NFTs purchased during minting lead to a profit. On the other hand, more than 65% of NFTs bought from other users on the secondary markets result in profit. NFTs "are far from a surefire...

cryptonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopolitan.com

Chainalysis report: Retailers responsible for 80% of NFT transactions in 2021

Chainalysis report says retailers responsible for 80% of NFT transactions. The report touched every on-chain data in the sector. Traders have spent $26.9 billion in the sector this year. The NFT market has continued to witness massive adoption across the crypto sphere. Although the hype has died down a little,...
RETAIL
investing.com

Chainalysis: Retailers account for 80% of NFT trade in 2021

The majority of NFT transactions so far this year have come from retail customers, according to Chainalysis. In contrast, collectors and institutions have pushed the largest quantities. According to Chainalysis, more than 80% of all nonfungible token (NFT) transactions were valued at less than $10,000 in 2021. They were classified as "retail" in recent research. While retail transactions account for over 80% of all NFT transactions on any one day in 2021, there was an increase in collector-sized transactions from about 6% in March to around 19% as of the 31st of October.
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Ulbricht
VentureBeat

Chainalysis: After $26.9B in trading, are NFTs poised for a boom or crash?

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have been on a roll this year, with $26.9 billion worth of cryptocurrency traded on the two popular types of Ethereum smart contracts associated with NFTs, according to an analysis by Chainalysis. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have skyrocketed in popularity over the last year in a variety of...
STOCKS
decrypt.co

To Mint or Not to Mint: Data Shows These NFT Trades Are the Most Profitable

NFT investors fare best when they’re either really early or really patient, according to a new Chainalysis report. Over the last year, investors have piled into NFTs—unique digital tokens that can be used to represent ownership over just about anything on the internet, including art, music, or video game items and collectibles. So far in 2021, users have sent $27 billion to ERC-721 and ERC-1155 contracts, the two most popular Ethereum contracts used on NFT marketplaces, according to Chainalysis.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Another Profitable Canadian Cannabis Producer: Greenway Greenhouse Posts First Results Since Market Debut

Greenway Greenhouse (CSE:GWAY) released its first-quarter financial statements since hitting markets in September. Revenue came in at C$1.15 million ($906,547), with gross profit before fair value adjustments at C$532,263. The company, however, reported a net loss of C$1.26 million, on adjusted EBITDA of C$272,444. “Attaining positive Adjusted EBITDA at this...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin, Stocks Largely Unmoved as China Evergrande is Declared in Default

The price of bitcoin (BTC) and US stock futures are largely unmoved today after the expected news broke that Chinese property development giant Evergrande for the first time has failed to pay off a US dollar-denominated debt obligation. The news that Evergrande has defaulted was first reported around 09:00 UTC,...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin America#Minted#Data#Nft#Opensea
Motley Fool

A Complete Guide to Minting NFTs

NFTs have exploded in popularity in recent years among some art collectors and investors. Digital artwork and caricatures have sold for millions of dollars, causing some speculators to scoop up NFTs in the hope of getting rich quick. The verdict is still out on whether this is a fleeting fad or a legitimate investment class. However, NFTs are an especially promising development for artists and creators. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to turn your work (a process called "minting") into an NFT.
ECONOMY
cryptonews.com

Coinbase To Compress Trading Fees Amid Rising Competition

US crypto exchange Coinbase is gearing towards a trading fees compression as part of the company’s drive towards diversifying from trading fees and towards increasingly relying on revenue from subscription services. Trading fee compression will come down “at some point,” Emilie Choi, President and Chief Operating Officer at Coinbase...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Top 7 Bitcoin & Crypto Mining Stocks You Could Add to Your Stock Portfolio

With the price of bitcoin (BTC) pushing for yet another all-time high before its latest drop, and with the recent shake-up in hash power distribution following China’s bitcoin mining ban last summer, bitcoin mining operations have been enjoying substantial profits. Adding a bit of exposure to bitcoin mining companies could,...
STOCKS
cryptonews.com

Ethereum Proposals, DeFi Hacks, Name Changes and 20 Crypto Jokes

In the cryptoweek behind us: as the Bitcoin mining difficulty broke its longest gain streak since 2018, Vitalik Buterin proposed a new EIP to tackle Ethereum’s sky-high gas fees, an Ethereum developer called for the community to help testing the Merge, and many claimed that the ethereum/bitcoin chart looked primed for a sharp move higher, but some were betting on an opposite outcome. The first atomic swap between monero and ethereum occurred on L2 solution Arbitrum, and Binance resumed DOGE withdrawals stating that 'no shade was intended'. Also, Binance boss CZ is reportedly the richest ethnic Chinese person alive. Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht launched his NFT auction. Around USD 31m was stolen from DeFi platform MonoX, and over USD 100m from Badger DAO.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Saxo Bank's 'Outrageous Prediction' on NFT-Based Platforms Disrupting Spotify

Denmark’s Saxo Bank has released a set of 10 “outrageous predictions” for next year, among others forecasting that digital rights platforms based on non fungible tokens (NFTs) have the potential to disrupt Spotify’s robust position in the global music distribution industry. The bank explains in a statement that its predictions...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock rises Wednesday, still underperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) inched 0.37% higher to $283.40 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.64% to 15,786.99 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.10% to 35,754.75. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $214.09 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
cryptonews.com

Watch: 6 Crypto CEOs Testify About Threshold Issues, Bitcoin Mining, and More

US lawmakers should take steps to bring crypto-related activities into the regulated financial system, while also developing a “national policy for a decentralized Web 3” as they did for Web 1 in the 1990s, Brian Brooks, CEO of Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm Bitfury, wrote in a testimony ahead of a hearing at the House Financial Services Committee today.
MARKETS

