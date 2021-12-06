Only 1 in 4 NFTs Bought During Minting Result in Profit - Chainalysis

The majority of NFT transactions so far this year have come from retail customers, according to Chainalysis. In contrast, collectors and institutions have pushed the largest quantities. According to Chainalysis, more than 80% of all nonfungible token (NFT) transactions were valued at less than $10,000 in 2021. They were classified as "retail" in recent research. While retail transactions account for over 80% of all NFT transactions on any one day in 2021, there was an increase in collector-sized transactions from about 6% in March to around 19% as of the 31st of October.

