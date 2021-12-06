ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Share Your Location in Google Maps

Cover picture for the articleDo you need to share your real-time location with someone? iPhone users have the Find My app, which allows them to share their location with their contacts. However, if you have an Android device, or want to share your location with someone who does, Google Maps allows you to share your...

