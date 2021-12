NEW YORK – Rebus Biosystems said on Wednesday that it has acquired intellectual property and related assay assets of EEL Transcriptomics. The enhanced electric, or EEL, fluorescence in situ hybridization assay will now be able to run on Rebus' Esper platform. In a statement, Rebus said the assay enables spatial transcriptomics in the human brain at single-cell resolution with the ability to scale to more than 5,000 genes.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO