It has been reported that Darrell Brooks, the man who was arrested for driving his car into a parade of people in Wisconsin, had a long history of criminal activity. When are the laws going to change to keep these career criminals in prison for life? I hope the victims family sue the judge and the criminal Justice system that failed them. All are accountable for letting someone who is a career criminal out to prey on the public again and again.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO