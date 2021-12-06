Big Questions Surround Avalanche Goaltending

18 games into the regular season, and at least in my opinion, it is really hard to pin down this New Jersey Devils team. Some games they look like they can play with the best of them; other games, like last night really, they look like the bad team they’ve been most of the last decade. Matt Loughlin literally said that he hoped the Devils team would show up and do something for the third period during the second intermission. That about summed it up last night, at least when listening to it on the radio, as I outright refuse to pay ESPN/Disney extra money when I already pay them money through my cable bill, and most games that are ESPN+ only I can usually head to a bar to watch. Just feels like a slimy money-grab, and I refuse to take part in that. Yes, I would rather cut off my nose to spite my face, but I digress.

