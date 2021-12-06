ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Big Questions Surround Avalanche Goaltending

Cover picture for the articleWhen Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper suffered an injury during the morning skate this past Tuesday in Toronto, it exposed a number of questions about the strength and depth of the team’s goaltending corps. Those questions were exacerbated when backup goaltender Jonas Johansson turned in bad performances in two of the...

Seattle Times

Kraken go behind early and fall hard to Pittsburgh Penguins, 6-1

Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer stared ominously at his bench awaiting the inevitable hook barely five minutes into this Monday nightmare. Grubauer’s improved play was a big reason for his team’s resurgence of recent weeks, but four shots into this 6-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins and he was already down three goals. The Kraken, wanting to shake things up team-wise as much as between the posts, quickly replaced Grubauer with backup Joey Daccord.
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

Early Season Goaltending Update

18 games into the regular season, and at least in my opinion, it is really hard to pin down this New Jersey Devils team. Some games they look like they can play with the best of them; other games, like last night really, they look like the bad team they’ve been most of the last decade. Matt Loughlin literally said that he hoped the Devils team would show up and do something for the third period during the second intermission. That about summed it up last night, at least when listening to it on the radio, as I outright refuse to pay ESPN/Disney extra money when I already pay them money through my cable bill, and most games that are ESPN+ only I can usually head to a bar to watch. Just feels like a slimy money-grab, and I refuse to take part in that. Yes, I would rather cut off my nose to spite my face, but I digress.
NHL
PensBurgh

The Penguins need to reassess their goaltending depth

Heading into Sunday, Nov. 28, just four goaltenders in the NHL have started a league-high 17 games for their clubs. One of these names might look familiar: he’s the goaltender who made 141 saves on the last 143 shots he faced while in the Penguins’ net. Jarry is doing very...
NHL
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Harvey named ECHL goaltender of the month

Samuel Harvey of the Komets has been named the ECHL's goaltender of the month for November, the league announced today. Harvey, 23, a native of Alma, Quebec, went 5-0-1 with one shutout, a 1.80 goals-against average and a save percentage of .947 in six appearances during the month, the ECHL said in a statement.
NHL
coloradoeagles.com

Goaltender Pavel Francouz Reassigned to Eagles

WINDSOR, CO. – The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that goaltender Pavel Francouz has been reassigned to the Eagles on a long-term injury conditioning assignment by the team’s NHL affiliate. Francouz went 27-20-1 with the Eagles during the 2018-19 season, boasting a 2.68 goals-against average, a .918 save percentage and three shutouts. That performance also earned him a spot at the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic.
NHL
Yardbarker

Off the Top of My Head

When Leon Draisaitl plays centre for the Edmonton Oilers, he reminds assistant coach Glen Gulutzan of Pavel Datsyuk or Anze Kopitar with his blend of offense and reliable 200-foot-game. So, Glen, what about when Dave Tippett loads up and Draisaitl plays the wing alongside Connor McDavid?. “When he’s on the...
NHL
The Hockey News

Who is Colorado Avalanche Emergency Goaltender Jett Alexander?

There's something about emergency backups at Scotiabank Arena. Almost two years after David Ayres won with the Carolina Hurricanes and just two months after Alex Bishop backed up Jack Campbell in Toronto, Jett Alexander will be the third emergency backup goaltender to dress in a game after being added to Colorado's lineup against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.
NHL
CBS LA

Ducks Fall Short Against Capitals In 4-3 Shootout Loss

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Carlson tied the game late in the second period and then scored Washington’s third and final shootout goal to give the Capitals a 4-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night. Tom Wilson scored his 100th career goal and Carl Hagelin added his first of the season for Washington, which improved 2-0-1 during a four-game homestand. Alex Ovechkin added his 20th and 21st assists for the Capitals, then joined Daniel Sprong in scoring during the shootout. Ilya Samsonov made 31 saves, including the only one required by either goaltender in overtime. (Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images) Sonny...
NHL
WNCT

Necas, Trocheck score PP goals, Carolina beats Winnipeg 4-2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Martin Necas and Vincent Trocheck scored power-play goals, leading the Carolina Hurricanes to a 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night. Jaccob Slavin and Sebastian Aho each had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes. Nino Niederreiter had two assists. Frederik Andersen made 16 saves for Carolina, in […]
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Jets defenseman Neal Pionk suspended two games for kneeing

The Department of Player Safety has decided on a two-game suspension for Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk. The reason for the suspension was a dangerous knee on Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Rasmus Sandin, which caused the third period of last night’s game to become a “gong show” according to Auston Matthews. As the accompanying video explains:
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Blues Who Need to Step Up Their Game

To be completely fair in this piece, it’s important to note that the St. Louis Blues have dealt with tons of player absences throughout the season due to injury and COVID-19. They have weathered the storm and players have stepped up, but there is more that can be done, especially by the veteran players on this team.
NHL
CBS LA

Kings Lose 4-0 To Canucks In Bruce Boudreau’s First Game With Vancouver

VANCOUVER (AP) — Bruce Boudreau got his first win as coach of the Canucks on Monday as Vancouver blanked the Los Angeles Kings 4-0. The victory came less than 24 hours after the Canucks cleaned house, firing general manager Jim Benning, assistant manager Jim Weisbrod, head coach Travis Green and assistant coach Nolan Baumgartner. Vancouver’s Thatcher Demko had 30 saves to collect his first shutout of the season and the second of his career. Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller each had a power-play goal and an assist for Vancouver, while Conor Garland and Juho Lammikko also found the back of the net. Cal...
NHL

