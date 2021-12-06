ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomb Raider live experience opens in London next year

By Bea Mitchell
blooloop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLittle Lion Entertainment has teamed up with video game developer Crystal Dynamics and entertainment company Square Enix to launch an immersive Tomb Raider experience in London next year. Inspired by the video game series and film franchise, Tomb Raider: The Live Experience will be located in Camden’s Stables Market...

IGN

Venutius Tomb

Welcome to the Venutius Tomb page for the IGN Wiki Guide and Walkthrough for Assassin's Creed Valhalla. This page will detail how to complete Venutius Tomb for the Tombs of the Fallen expansion. Check out the Tombs of the Fallen DLC Guide for details and links to all the Tombs of the Fallen.
blooloop.com

Game of Thrones Studio Tour opening to fans in February 2022

Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Linen Mill Studios have announced that the Game of Thrones Studio Tour is opening on February 4, 2022 at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland. Tickets are now on sale for the attraction, found at an original filming location at Linen Mill Studios. The...
SuperHeroHype

New Batman Escape Rooms Are Opening in Paris Next Year

New Batman Escape Rooms Are Opening in Paris Next Year. The Dark Knight is about to try his hand at the escape room craze. Unfortunately, many fans will have to shell out for a plane ticket in order to experience it themselves. Via Collider, Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and DC are teaming up with Dama Dreams on several new escape rooms based on the world of Batman. The attraction is currently scheduled to open in Paris sometime in 2022.
blooloop.com

Hero Zone collaborates with new studios for VR platform

Hero Zone, creators of immersive VR experiences, has revealed it will work with free-roam content from other media creators. Hero Zone first launched in 2019, providing an affordable solution for operators by lowering the initial hardware investment, and giving greater freedom to players. The attraction is designed to provide immersive...
Empire

Sundance Film Festival London Returns In June Next Year

Thanks to careful health provisions and its successful tour outside the capital, Sundance Film Festival London returned this year with the likes of Edgar Wright's The Sparks Brothers and Prano Bailey-Bond’s Censor. And the team has just announced that it'll be back again next year, setting up a run in June.
dotesports.com

How to fix Halo Infinite campaign not working on PC

Halo Infinite’s highly-anticipated campaign mode is finally here and fans everywhere are scrambling to jump back into an adventure as Master Chief. While the campaign is technically available for all to enjoy, many fans are having trouble downloading it, especially on PC. If you have the Xbox Game Pass...
thefastmode.com

BT Opens New London HQ

BT has opened its new global headquarters in Aldgate, London, as part of the firm’s ongoing root and branch transformation programme, which includes its offices across the UK. The building, known as One Braham, has now opened with nearly all colleagues already working from the site. Housing around 3,500 colleagues,...
Deadline

Seven More Distributors Added To London Screenings Lineup

Global distributors including Hat Trick International, StudioCanal and Cineflix Rights have joined next year’s in-person London Screenings. Seven distributors have been added to the lineup in total, with Beyond Rights, DCD Rights, Blue Ant International and Passion Distribution rounding off the septet. They join previously announced global giants All3Media International, Banijay Rights, eOne, Fremantle, and ITV Studios for the event that, Covid-permitting, is set to take place from February 28 to March 4. More distributors are expected to join in the coming weeks. Taking place just after the separate BBC Studios Showcase virtual event, the week-long program will see a series of screenings, meetings, panel sessions and networking opportunities hosted by the 12 companies, who last came together in 2019. “The London TV Screenings has now become a real focus for international buyers who we know are eager to engage with as many distributors as possible during their Spring visit to the UK,” said a spokesman. “The addition of these seven distributors to the schedule makes the London week even more compelling.”
IGN

Aussie Deals: Half Off FIFA 22 and Mass Effect, 78% Off a Tomb Raider Triple, plus More!

The end of December is fast approaching and this means two things for many of us. Firstly, it's the season to buy discounted holiday gifts for folks. It's also time to load up the 'You Better Watch Out...' mission in Hitman: Blood Money, don a Santa suit, put every NPC on your naughty list and then get sleighing. No? Could just be a me tradition. Anyway, today's bargains await you below...
ftnnews.com

WeBee Opened its London office

WeBee, a guest-facing and experience solution developed for hotels by Turkish entrepreneurs, is preparing to become one of the world leaders in its field by opening an office in London, England. WeBee is the market leader in contactless hotel applications in its home country, has received an investment of 6...
Daily Mail

Earl Spencer's daughters Amelia and Eliza, 29, say they 'grew up surrounded by poverty' in Cape Town - despite living with their mother Victoria in a wealthy suburb

Princess Diana's nieces Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer have spoken about 'growing up surrounded by poverty' in Cape Town in a new interview. The stunning twins, both 29, who grew up in South Africa, burst onto the social scene in London after moving to the capital with their boyfriends this summer.
Popculture

John Travolta's Worst Movie Is Leaving Netflix

John Travolta may be an A-list celebrity with some pretty big credits like Grease and Pulp Fiction, but it is another film that was inarguably far less successful that Netflix subscribers may be wanting to press play on. Battlefield Earth, the 2000 American science fiction action film that is one of Travolta's lowest-rated films ever, is set to leave Netflix at the end of November.
