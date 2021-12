The British pound gapped higher to kick off the trading session on Monday, starting the week on the right foot. That being said, we could not break above the top of the range for the Friday session, so it will be interesting to see whether or not we can continue to build up momentum. Furthermore, we have plenty of noise just above that could come into the picture to keep the market down, especially near the 1.3350 area, where we see a lot of wicks, a clear sign of struggle. Furthermore, if we were to break above the noise in that general vicinity, the market is likely to go looking towards the 1.34 handle.

