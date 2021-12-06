ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Paris Police Report For Monday (Dec 6)

Cover picture for the articleParis Police stopped a vehicle in the 100-block of NW 19th St at 8:24 Saturday night. The driver, Thomas Dewayne Johnson, II, 19, of Paris, had an outstanding felony Lamar County warrant charging him with aggravated sexual assault of a child. Johnson was...

easttexasradio.com

Suspect Flees From Lamar County Deputy

A Lamar County Deputy arrested Bertin Rodrigues Torres of Paris Friday for a traffic violation and a felony theft warrant. He was handcuffed, placed in the back of the patrol car but fled on foot while the deputy searched his vehicle. Anyone with information about Torres should contact law enforcement.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Woman Jailed In Paris On Hopkins County Warrants

A new bond has been set at $200,000 at the Lamar County Jail for Miranda Ra’Nell Thomas. Paris Police arrested her on a Hopkins County Warrant for Bond Surrender on a charge of Possession of More than four but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
The State-Journal

Police, fire blotter (Dec. 1)

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:. • At 1:20 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Shell on Duncan Road. A caller reported two male and one female juveniles stole “a...
FRANKFORT, KY
Talk Media

Jail Booking Photo Shows Man Restrained by BSO

Jail personnel in Broward County took a disturbing booking photograph of a man arrested on traffic charges in Margate last week, physically holding his face in place. At the same time, he appeared to be yelling out while struggling. Danniel El Dey, 43, of Port St. Lucie, was brought to...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
easttexasradio.com

Man Accused Of Killing Mesquite Officer Identified

The Mesquite PD has identified the suspect who allegedly fatally shot veteran officer Richard Houston during a disturbance outside a grocery store Friday afternoon. The suspect, 37-year-old Jaime Jaramillo of Balch Springs, will be charged with the Capital Murder of a Peace Officer. The officer shot Houston during the shootout, and he is in stable condition, hospitalized.
MESQUITE, TX
CBS Pittsburgh

Ray Shetler Jr., Wanted After Violating Probation, Arrested In Westmoreland County

By: KDKA-TV’s Erika Stanish WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County man acquitted in the 2015 killing of a St. Clair Township police officer was arrested on probation violations. Ray Shetler Jr. was wanted after failing to appear in court last week. Authorities received a tip he was hiding inside a home in Seward. “We didn’t anticipate this much of a problem, but we were prepared for it,” Westmoreland County Sheriff James Albert said. According to the criminal complaint, officers found Shetler hiding under a bed and blankets. The complaint says Shetler got into a scuffle with law enforcement. “This individual allegedly was on meth, pain tolerance is high,” Albert said. “His strength seems to be a little enhanced. He seems to be a pretty big, husky guy. That’s why it oftentimes takes two or three officers to subdue someone.” Authorities say Shetler head-butted an officer, including himself in the process. Both the officer and Shetler were taken to the hospital. The deputy is recovering. Shetler is being guarded by two officers at the hospital until he can be taken to the Westmoreland County Prison. He is facing charges, including aggravated assault and resisting arrest.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
easttexasradio.com

Wilson, Oklahoma Officers Sentenced

Two former Wilson, Oklahoma Police Officers, were sentenced to ten years in prison Thursday afternoon. Joshua Taylor and Brandon Dingman were convicted of second-degree murder last month in connection with the stun gun death of Jared Lakey. They must spend at least 8 ½ years in prison before they are eligible for parole.
WILSON, OK
dailyjournal.net

Correctional officer arrested, fired, accused of relationship with inmate

A former jail employee is behind bars himself, accused of having a relationship with an inmate. Zachariah B. Johnson, 28, was arrested on three counts of sexual misconduct, a Level 5 felony, three counts of official misconduct, a Level 6 felony, and trafficking with an inmate, a misdemeanor. The Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office will decide what, if any, charges to file.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
kswo.com

Serial molester jailed after admitting to crimes

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A serial molester is now in jail, after his grandmother turned him in for molesting several minors more than 100 times in Caddo County. Manny Russell, 18, is facing charges of Lewd or Indecent Acts to a Child Under 16, and two counts of Rape by Instrumentation.
CADDO COUNTY, OK
uticaphoenix.net

Fiancée of Man Convicted In Ahmaud Arbery’s Murder Tried to

GoFundMe recently terminated a campaign raising money for William “Roddie” Bryan, one of the men convicted last month of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, after it said the fundraising campaign violated the company’s term that prohibits collecting funds for the legal defense of a violent crime. The for-profit crowdfunding platform told the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Man Accused Of Killing Evelyn Player Was Working In Her Church, Attorney Says; Will Plead Not Criminally Responsible

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The man accused of killing Evelyn Player was working at her East Baltimore church on the day of her death, according to his attorney, who also claims the defendant doesn’t remember the day of her death. Manzie Smith, 62, the suspect in the murder of 69-year-old Evelyn Player, appeared in court Monday morning for a bail hearing. The judge ordered Smith to be held without bail after being charged last week with first-degree murder. Smith is accused of killing Player inside her East Baltimore Church last month. But his attorney tells WJZ this case is much more complicated than it...
BALTIMORE, MD
BBC

Arrests over drug-soaked paper prison plot

Two men arrested during dawn raids are suspected of plotting to supply drug-soaked paper to prison inmates. A series of letters have been posted to 10 prisons containing sheets of writing paper soaked in a solution of synthetic drugs like mamba or spice, police said. The letters were intended for...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Pedestrian guilty of murdering driver who braked to avoid him

A pedestrian who stabbed a driver to death in front of his young son after the motorist performed an emergency stop to avoid running him over and then angrily shouted at him will be jailed for life.Alexander Layton was convicted of murdering James Stokoe, a 40-year-old married father, in his BMW in Thornaby, Teesside in May 2020, following a trial at Teesside Crown Court.Mr Stokoe had taken his four-year-old to see his grandparents and the boy was strapped in a car seat during the horrific attack.Layton, 34, from Shackleton Close, Thornaby, denied murder and possessing an offensive weapon, unsuccessfully...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Click10.com

Woman arrested in Miami Beach shoe store shooting

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police have made an arrest in connection to a Miami Beach shooting that happened Sunday evening. Tyi Shim, 25, of Sunrise, is accused of being involved in the shooting into the Snipes shoe store at 1345 Washington Ave., which caused the glass window to shatter and other damage.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
easttexasradio.com

Major Meth Bust In Collin County

The North Texas Criminal Interdiction Unit’s traffic stop in Collin County led to more than 46 pounds of methamphetamine in a vehicle. They arrested a Mexican national identified as Ernesto Chavez of Grand Prairie and placed him in the Collin County Detention Facility under $750,000 bond.
WSVN-TV

Jury reaches verdict in Dayonte Resiles murder case

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Jurors have reached a verdict in the murder trial of Dayonte Resiles following a fifth day of deliberations. Resiles, 27, was arrested back in September of 2014 in connection with the murder of Jill Su. Police and prosecutors said the defendant tried to break into...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

