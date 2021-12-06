Paris Police Report For Monday (Dec 6)

By: KDKA-TV’s Erika Stanish WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County man acquitted in the 2015 killing of a St. Clair Township police officer was arrested on probation violations. Ray Shetler Jr. was wanted after failing to appear in court last week. Authorities received a tip he was hiding inside a home in Seward. “We didn’t anticipate this much of a problem, but we were prepared for it,” Westmoreland County Sheriff James Albert said. According to the criminal complaint, officers found Shetler hiding under a bed and blankets. The complaint says Shetler got into a scuffle with law enforcement. “This individual allegedly was on meth, pain tolerance is high,” Albert said. “His strength seems to be a little enhanced. He seems to be a pretty big, husky guy. That’s why it oftentimes takes two or three officers to subdue someone.” Authorities say Shetler head-butted an officer, including himself in the process. Both the officer and Shetler were taken to the hospital. The deputy is recovering. Shetler is being guarded by two officers at the hospital until he can be taken to the Westmoreland County Prison. He is facing charges, including aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO