ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Man charged with murder in Bridgeport shooting

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BoZBJ_0dFJL2C200

A man was charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Bridgeport, police say.

Miguel Rojas, 28, of Bridgeport, surrendered to police this morning.

He faces charges in connection to the deadly shooting of Jalen Parilla, Friday night. The incident occurred on West Avenue and West Liberty Street just before 9:30 p.m.

Police say Rojas has two children with the victim's girlfriend and was stalking the couple prior to the shooting.

Rojas was arraigned on gun charges, murder, risk of injury to a child and stalking. Bond was set at $1 million despite his attorney arguing for much lower since Rojas surrendered.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miguel Rojas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Stalking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

News 12

32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy