Man charged with murder in Bridgeport shooting

A man was charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Bridgeport, police say.

Miguel Rojas, 28, of Bridgeport, surrendered to police this morning.

He faces charges in connection to the deadly shooting of Jalen Parilla, Friday night. The incident occurred on West Avenue and West Liberty Street just before 9:30 p.m.

Police say Rojas has two children with the victim's girlfriend and was stalking the couple prior to the shooting.

Rojas was arraigned on gun charges, murder, risk of injury to a child and stalking. Bond was set at $1 million despite his attorney arguing for much lower since Rojas surrendered.