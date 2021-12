One of the first set of objectives one will run into in Fortnite’s Chapter 3 Season 1 is the Shanta Quests, where a majority of the challenges will ask players to nab the sacred gem fragments from particular areas on the map. The first of which will have users search for fragments from the Seven Vaults — which are not the easiest to come across. The reason is, these areas are all seemingly away from major locations and are tucked away in between bodies of water and hills.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO