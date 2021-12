We’re seeing an increase in the number of partnerships forming in the benefits and retirement arena this second half of 2021. Companies with expertise in those areas are working with technology companies to make benefits and financial platforms and dashboards for employers, employees, and advisors. What effects might we see from such partnerships, beyond the immediate products offered? At the least, perhaps, a greater awareness of the value of a good user experience in delivering what is often complicated financial and insurance information.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO