BOSTON – Here are the Talking Points from the Boston Bruins 3-2 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night at TD Garden. GOLD STAR: Andrei Vasilevskiy was stellar for the Tampa Bay Lightning stopping 37 shots on the way to the Bolts taking the overtime decision. Vasilevskiy was solid throughout the game and then made arguably the biggest play on the sequence leading to Steve Stamkos’ game-winner when he stuffed David Pastrnak on a breakaway attempt leading to the Stammer Hammer at the other end. Vasilevskiy made 15 saves in the second period and then stood tall for the Lightning when their whole team went into hiding for the first 12 or 13 minutes of the third period, and that’s what makes Tampa Bay so dangerous. Even when you get through their talented roster of players, there’s still the overstuffed Russian goaltender ready to stone your bids at the net.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO