Boston, led by Portland native Ime Udoka, dominates in the first quarter and never looks back at Moda Center.Suddenly, the Trail Blazers are playing poorly at home, just as they have done on the road. Boston, which brought some Portland-area sports legends with them, dominated the first quarter and then blew out the Trail Blazers 145-117 Saturday at Moda Center. The Blazers (11-13) played again without Damian Lillard (abdomen) and Anfernee Simons (ankle) also missed the game. Boston is coached by Ime Udoka, a former Jefferson High and Portland State player, and two assistants are former Portland prep standouts: Damon...

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO