The crowded field of Democrats looking to become New York’s next governor for a full term is smaller by one today. The State Attorney General who spear-headed the investigations into alleged sexual harassment against the former Governor is dropping her bid to take Andrew Cuomo’s old job. Letitia James says there are just too many important investigations and cases being handled by her office, so she is instead going to run for reelection as New York’s top prosecutor.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO