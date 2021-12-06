Synthomer tumbles on Morgan Stanley downgrade

CHWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.27.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO