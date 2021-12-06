ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN brings on college professor to fawn over success of fired anchor Chris Cuomo: ‘He did a terrific job’

By Brian Flood
Fox News
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe now-canceled "Cuomo Prime Time" was apparently considered a terrific success for the ratings-challenged network by one of CNN's liberal guests Sunday despite getting thumped on a nightly basis by both Fox News and MSNBC. Goucher College professor of media studies David Zurawik, a regular on CNN’s "Reliable Sources"...

The Independent

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin says network should give Chris Cuomo’s primetime slot to a woman

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin has called on the network to give Chris Cuomo’s slot to a woman following his firing.CNN cut ties with Chris Cuomo over the weekend. The anchor was accused of breaching journalistic ethics by relying on his sources to assist his brother, then-New York governor Andrew Cuomo, in fending off sexual harassment allegations.After initially suspending Chris Cuomo, CNN announced his firing, stating in part: “While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.” The New York Times later reported that Chris Cuomo ...
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Chris Cuomo Could Be Back On CNN Sooner Than You Think

Although CNN says it has indefinitely suspended host Chris Cuomo, the network’s own media reporter says the anchor could be back on air as early as next month. CNN suspended Cuomo on Monday after documents released by the New York attorney general’s office showed he was more deeply involved than previously known in helping his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), respond to allegations of sexual harassment.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

An advisor to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo boasted about getting MSNBC's Katy Tur to use her "spin" on air

Lis Smith, the communications director for Pete Buttigieg's presidential campaign, was brought in by former New York Gov. Cuomo's team to help deal with the PR fallout after the governor was accused of sexual harassment. As Defector's Laura Wagner and Patrick Redford report, Chris Cuomo "wasn’t the only media figure breaking a sweat trying to manage fallout for Andrew. At Smith’s behest, MSNBC’s Katy Tur evidently carried her fair share of water for the governor in a televised report on March 3, the day Cuomo first addressed the growing number of allegations against him in a public statement that went something like, I am sorry women didn’t like my innocent hugs and friendly banter. Per the documents released by the AG, Smith and her fellow savvy political operatives monitored the response to Cuomo’s public statement, including a segment on Katy Tur’s MSNBC program." “I’m texting w Katy Tur,” Smith wrote. “Katy is saying my spin live. Like verbatim on (MSNBC).” On her March 3 broadcast, Katy Tur said: “I’ve just been talking with somebody who is close to the family and I asked them, given the moment we have been living in for the past two years, given how everyone has had a reckoning with this Me Too moment, why would someone like Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is a savvy politician, not have buttoned things up, not have gotten the message to be careful about what he says around his staffers around others. And the person said, it’s not that he didn’t think the rules didn’t apply to him, it’s just that in the Cuomo DNA, they are extraordinarily friendly, I guess, by nature.”
POLITICS
AdWeek

Anderson Cooper Addresses Chris Cuomo’s Suspension On-Air

At the end of his 8 p.m. hour, Anderson Cooper delivered the news about Chris Cuomo‘s suspension from CNN on Tuesday. “Some news now about this network,” said Cooper. “It involves Chris Cuomo, the host of Cuomo Primetime. New documents released this week indicated that Chris was more intimately involved than previously known in helping his brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, craft a defense amid a flurry of sexual misconduct allegations.”
CELEBRITIES
mediaite.com

Bill Maher: ‘If Don Jr. Had Done What Hunter Biden Had Done, It Would Be Every Night, All Night on MSNBC’

Bill Maher showed off his political iconoclastic nature when he called out to CNN’s Chris Cuomo the situational standards of cable news coverage. The host of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher appeared on set with Cuomo to discuss a variety of topics, which included a defense of parents’ worries over the Critical Race Theory controversy that many progressives believe to be falsely ginned up despite its impact on the Virginia gubernatorial race.
ENTERTAINMENT
Fox News

Joy Reid fumes over Biden approval rating, calls Americans ungrateful: 'I guess they spent the whole $2,000'

Far-left MSNBC host Joy Reid derided and mocked Americans Monday for not being sufficiently grateful to President Biden, snarking they must have already spent their stimulus checks and aren't happy anymore. During a discussion with left-wing historian Michael Beschloss on "The ReidOut," Reid fumed over Biden's poor approval rating, with...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
fox61.com

CNN fires anchor Chris Cuomo after involvement with brother's scandal

NEW YORK — CNN has fired anchor Chris Cuomo after details emerged about how he helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, face charges of sexual harassment earlier this year. "We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated (Cuomo), effective immediately," read a...
TV & VIDEOS
The Free Press - TFP

Cuomo Suspension Left Anderson Cooper Blindsided As He’s Forced To Fill Missing Hour

Anderson Cooper was left scrambling to figure out how to fill Chris Cuomo’s hour of airtime after the host was suspended from CNN, according to a report from the network. The “Cuomo Prime Time” team was still preparing to go live on Tuesday night when the suspension was announced, the CNN report said. Cooper’s team was equally unprepared for the change-up, with the report describing them as “blindsided.”
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Bret Baier: “There Were Concerns” About Tucker Carlson Doc That Led to Contributor Resignations

Concerns about a Fox Nation series that led to the resignations of two high-profile conservative contributors at Fox News Channel extended to the cable network’s news division. The controversial series “Patriot Purge,” which was produced as part of Tucker Carlson’s programming deal with the subscription streaming service, suggested that the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol may have been a “false flag” attack meant to allow the government to persecute conservatives. That insinuated alternate history led to the resignations of long-time contributors Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes last week. “Fox News still does real reporting, and there are still responsible conservatives...
TV & VIDEOS
The Free Press - TFP

‘It Hurts’: Chris Cuomo Speaks Out After CNN Suspension

Chris Cuomo spoke up on his radio show Wednesday following his suspension from CNN, saying that the sidelining “hurts.”. “Quick note, about the obvious,” Cuomo said on his show “Let’s Get After It.” “I’ve been suspended from CNN … You know this already. It hurts to even say it. It’s embarrassing, but I understand it.”
TV & VIDEOS
New York Post

CNN’s Don Lemon mum on disgraced ‘brother’ Chris Cuomo

CNN host Don Lemon returned to the air this week without any mention of his disgraced “brother” Chris Cuomo getting booted from their troubled network. Lemon’s fawning prime-time handovers to Cuomo on air had become so notable that they even spawned a podcast, “The Handoff,” which the pair hosted to prove their “love … is real.”
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Fox News' Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson defend Chris Cuomo

"It’s easy to support people when things in life are going well, it’s always easy," Hannity said hours after CNN suspended Cuomo indefinitely for his role in advising his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in the governor's sexual harassment scandal. "Chris’ brother, Andrew, was in big trouble,” Hannity continued. “Helping a brother, and a friend, in the worst moment of their life, is probably not the worst offense and he probably lied to himself even though he handled it wrong in terms of his work. If Chris does get back on the air, I assume he will apologize,” he concluded. “I believe in second chances when sincere apologies are made, but it’s you the audience that decides if the apology is sincere.” Tucker Carlson also defended Cuomo: "Chris Cuomo may be an idiot, but he understands that his obligation is to the people he’s related to. When they need your help, you help them," he tweeted.
CELEBRITIES
mediaite.com

Fox News Disappears Lara Logan From the Air Following Fauci Attack

Following her comments about Dr. Anthony Fauci during a Fox News appearance on Monday, Lara Logan has been noticeably absent from the airwaves this week, having made zero appearances since. “Has Lara Logan been quietly benched by Fox News? All indications are yes,” CNN’s Oliver Darcy pointed out in the...
ENTERTAINMENT
iheart.com

ON THE HOOK? Why Bill O’Reilly says CNN ‘can’t fire’ Chris Cuomo

Chris Cuomo was suspended indefinitely by CNN earlier this week for how he handled Andrew Cuomo’s scandals and investigations, but some — including Cuomo’s co-host Brian Stelter — seem to think he’ll be back. And now, Bill O’Reilly joins that chorus as well. He tells Glenn why he believes CNN ‘can’t’ fire Cuomo. It’s something the news network COULD have avoided, he says, if only executives acted ethically from the start. So, is CNN on the hook for Cuomo?!
TV & VIDEOS
