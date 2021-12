We canceled our household Youtube TV subscription a while back for various reasons that I won’t go into now, but today’s news may just cause us to reinstate it. On Twitter, Google and GSN just revealed that The Game Show Network is now available on Youtube TV! While they still haven’t announced it in any official capacity, Google’s Youtube TV account replied to GSN on Twitter encouraging them and getting excited with a GIF of people dancing and celebrating on the game show Winsanity.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO