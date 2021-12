It looks like the Florida Gators have their top candidate to replace Dan Mullen as the Florida football coach. Keep an eye on Billy Napier. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns head coach Billy Napier has seemingly been linked to every interesting job throughout the South that has opened up over the past few years. He hasn’t taken any of them, but he might just end up in Gainesville as the Florida football team’s head coach.

