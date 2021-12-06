ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady is launching an NFT collection that focuses on the beginning of his NFL career

By Phil Rosen
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OGubS_0dFJEcRM00
Tom Brady. AP Photo/Jason Behnken

NFL legend Tom Brady is looking for his next touchdown in the digital asset space.

Using his own digital memorabilia platform, Autograph, which sells tokens from sports icons and celebrities, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is launching a new set of non-fungible tokens that put his early career moments on full display.

The series — called "Live Forever: The Tom Brady Origins Collection" — will feature items from his debut at the 2000 NFL combine, including a jersey, cleats, and stopwatch, according to Bloomberg.

Holders of Brady's previous NFT set will get early access to the coming launch, which opens to the public December 9. Once purchased, owners can unlock them on December 14, unveiling a token in one of five potential styles and five tiers of rarity.

In addition to launching his own digital platform, which has since partnered with DraftKings and Lionsgate, Brady has been a vocal crypto enthusiast. He and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, invested in cryptocurrency firm FTX earlier this year, and in October he gave a fan one bitcoin for returning the football he threw for his 600th touchdown.

"When we saw such incredible demand for Autograph's Preseason Access collection this summer, we knew the very next day that we wanted to start planning for what was next," Brady wrote in an email, per Bloomberg.

"It's such an exciting time in both this industry and personally in my career, so we wanted to commemorate it in real time as much as possible."

The seven-time Superbowl champion has received support for his platform from high-profile athletes including Tiger Woods, Wayne Gretzky, and Tony Hawk.

Brady's first NFT set sold out within minutes. When asked about any concerns he had, he jokingly said he wanted to make sure his collection sells out faster than his teammate Rob Gronkowski's.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
