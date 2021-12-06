ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Progress for Webb at the Launch Site

By Alise Fisher
NASA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, Nov. 17, NASA Headquarters held its final review for the mission prior to launch. A week later, on Nov. 24, a review committee approved Webb’s transition to the next stage in its preparations for launch. This week we’ve asked NASA’s Randy Kimble, Webb’s integration, test, and commissioning project scientist,...

blogs.nasa.gov

UPI News

NASA: Hubble telescope regains full capability

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The Hubble Space Telescope has returned to full operation after more than a month of interruptions due to communication trouble with the orbiting observatory, NASA said Tuesday. The historic space telescope, which has revealed startling images of stars, galaxies and other space objects since 1990, sent...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA

Three Visitors Prepare to Launch to Station Live on NASA TV

NASA TV coverage now is underway for the launch of a veteran Russian cosmonaut and two Japanese private citizens to the International Space Station. Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin joins spaceflight participants Yusaku Maezawa and Yozo Hirano on the Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft launching from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 2:38 a.m. EST (12:38 p.m. Baikonur time). Launch and docking activities will air live on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Miami

New NASA Mission Will Help Unlock The Secrets Of Extreme Cosmic Objects

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Space is filled with interesting phenomena we don’t fully understand, but NASA is launching a mission early Thursday morning that hopes to make a dent in that by studying some of the most energetic, most dramatic, and most violent objects in space, such as black holes and neutron stars. The first X-ray mission of its kind, the IXPE spacecraft, hopes to uncover hidden details of our universe. On Dec. 9, NASA is scheduled to launch the Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer, or IXPE spacecraft, which will help unlock the secrets to some of the most extreme objects in the...
MIAMI, FL
NASA

IXPE Teams Communicating with NASA Spacecraft

We have signal acquisition, meaning teams are now communicating with NASA’s Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) spacecraft, as it embarks on its two-year journey to study changes in the polarization of X-ray light through some of the universe’s most extreme sources, including black holes, dead stars known as pulsars, and more.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA

NASA’s IXPE Journeys to Explore the Universe

NASA’s Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) mission launched at 1 a.m. EST Thursday on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. A joint effort with the Italian Space Agency, the IXPE observatory is NASA’s first mission dedicated to measuring the polarization of X-rays from the most extreme and mysterious objects in the universe – supernova remnants, supermassive black holes, and dozens of other high-energy objects.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA

What is NASA’s IXPE Mission All About?

NASA’s Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) mission sounds cool, and even has a catchy name. But what is IXPE’s goal and how did the project come about? Here is a more in-depth look at IXPE, NASA’s first satellite dedicated to measuring X-ray polarization. IXPE is going to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA

Solar Tour Pit Stop #6: L1

Greetings from Lagrange Point 1, or L1, the 6th stop on our solar tour! This is a special place between Earth and the Sun where their gravitational forces are balanced. It’s a great spot for spacecraft because they’ll stay put between the two objects and orbit with Earth, no fuel required.
ASTRONOMY
NASA

Falcon 9 Rocket on Internal Power and Ready to Launch

Everything is looking great as NASA’s Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) spacecraft, aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, prepares to launch into the sky from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. We are now just about 5 minutes away from liftoff. NASA Launch Director Tim Dunn reported the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA

Welcome to Live Coverage of the IXPE Launch!

Happy late Wednesday evening, and welcome to live coverage of NASA’s Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) spacecraft mission from Florida’s Space Coast!. Standing tall atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, IXPE is set to lift off from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A in just about 90 minutes (1 a.m. EST, Thursday, Dec. 9). The Launch is managed by NASA’s Launch Services Program, based at Kennedy.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA

NASA’s IXPE Mission Nears Liftoff

In just about 10 minutes, the Falcon 9 rocket’s nine Merlin engines will roar to life, sending SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and NASA’s Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) spacecraft into space. The rocket has been fueled with liquid oxygen and RP-1 – rocket-grade kerosene. The Falcon 9’s engines are chilling in preparation for launch.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA

Liftoff! IXPE Soars Into the Sky

3, 2, 1 … LIFTOFF! NASA’s Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) spacecraft lights up the early morning Florida sky as it roars off the launch pad at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on the agency’s first dedicated mission to measuring X-ray polarization. Sandra Connelly, deputy associate administrator...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA

Webb Moved to Meet its Rocket

On Dec. 7, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope was transferred to the final assembly building at Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana to meet its Ariane 5 launch vehicle. Stowed inside a special transport container and mobile clean room, Webb’s vitals were meticulously monitored throughout the entire process of moving between buildings.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA

Webb’s Mid-Infrared Instrument Is Ready for Launch

Two weeks until launch! Things are moving forward in Kourou, and so we check in with the two leads (one from the U.S., one from the U.K.) of the final instrument in Webb’s suite:. “Webb’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) is special – in the wavelengths it covers, the science that...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Next Web

Why can’t we just put a space station on the Moon already?

Curious Kids is a series by The Conversation that gives children the chance to have their questions about the world answered by experts. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to [email protected] and make sure you include the asker’s first name, age and town or city. We won’t be able to answer every question, but we’ll do our very best.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

NASA's newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

NASA’s newest X-ray observatory rocketed into orbit Thursday to shed light on exploded stars, black holes and other violent high-energy events unfolding in the universe.SpaceX launched the spacecraft on its $188 million mission from Kennedy Space Center It’s called IXPE, short for Imaging X-ray Polarization Explorer. Scientists said the observatory — actually three telescopes in one — will unveil the most dramatic and extreme parts of the universe as never before.“IXPE is going to open a new window on the X-ray sky,” Brian Ramsey, NASA's deputy principal scientist, said this week.Operations should begin next month. NASA is partnering with the Italian Space Agency on the project. ___The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content. Read More Beyond Ukraine, plenty of issues for Biden-Putin talksBeyond Ukraine, plenty of issues for Biden-Putin talksNASA's 10 new astronauts: pilots, doctor, physicist, cyclist
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA

Crew Keeps Up Research as Station Visitors Prep for Wednesday Launch

A Soyuz crew ship is counting down to its launch early Wednesday carrying three individuals to the International Space Station for an eleven-day visit. Back in space, the seven-member Expedition 66 crew moved along Tuesday studying space physics and biomedical science. Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin will lead Japanese spaceflight participants...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IFLScience

NASA Forgives Jeff Bezos, Chooses Blue Origin To Design New Space Stations

NASA's plans to develop next-generation commercial space stations by the end of the decade have taken another step forward, as it has awarded three companies with lucrative contracts to design the International Space Station's (ISS) successors. Surprisingly to some, one of those companies is Blue Origin, generally assumed not to be in NASA's good books after a tumultuous year.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA

IXPE Launch Broadcast Early Thursday, NASA EDGE Show Today

Live coverage of NASA’s Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) spacecraft launch from the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida begins at 12:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, Dec. 9. Tune in to NASA Television, the NASA app, or the agency’s website for a live broadcast – or stay right here for a live blog to take you through the launch day events.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

