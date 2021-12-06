ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonathan Taylor out-produced the entire Texans offense in Week 13

By Kevin Hickey
 6 days ago
There is no stopping Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. There is only the hope of containing him. The Houston Texans were reminded of that for the second time this season in the 31-0 blowout at NRG Stadium.

Taylor enjoyed himself another strong game by taking 32 carries for 143 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. In doing so, Taylor out-produced the entire Texans offense on Sunday.

It’s both a credit to the dominating effort from the defense and to Taylor, whose dominance continues to rip apart any defense that lines up across from him.

Here’s how it broke down in the Week 13 win:

Jonathan Taylor Houston Texans

Total Yards 143 141

Points Scored 12 0

First Downs 12 9

Average Gain 4.5 2.8

Taylor’s two rushing touchdowns gives him 16 on the campaign. It ties a franchise record in a single season and it’s more touchdowns than the Texans have as a whole in 2021.

The second-year back is well on his way to earning an All-Pro nod while finishing the 2021 season as the rushing champ, which he makes look easy when out-producing entire offenses.

Through 13 games, Taylor leads the NFL in rushing yards (1,348), rushing touchdowns (16), 20-yard runs (10) and yards after contact (885).

