Migraine disease goes beyond headache pain

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 40 million Americans suffer from migraine attacks. They’ve been viewed as a ‘middle-aged white woman’s malady,’ but research shows otherwise. Dr. Courtney White talks about racial disparities in treatment...

Best Life

Drinking This Just Once Increases Your Heart Disease Risk, Warns Mayo Clinic

You already know that what you put in your body matters, and that less healthy foods and drinks should be consumed in moderation. However, Mayo Clinic experts are now warning that there's one popular beverage that could put you at serious health risk—even in the smallest amounts. In fact, even a single serving may put you at an elevated risk of heart disease. Read on to find out which type of drink is setting off alarm bells for medical professionals.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Migraine#Disease#Americans
WTVW

Several medical conditions linked to ADHD

New research published in The Lancet Psychiatry shows that several medical conditions are associated with a diagnosis of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder also known as ADHD, a chronic condition that causes difficulties with attention, hyperactivity, and impulsiveness. This study looked at the medical records of over 4 million adults over...
MENTAL HEALTH
b975.com

Biohaven’s migraine therapy shows rapid pain relief in late-stage study

(Reuters) – Biohaven Pharmaceutical said on Monday its intranasal spray for migraine met the main goals in the drugmaker’s late-stage study, showing rapid pain relief. The study, involving 1,405 adults, demonstrated that the drug, zavegepant, was superior to placebo in relieving pain and most other “bothersome” symptoms including nausea or sensitivity to light or sound, the company said.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
easyhealthoptions.com

The answer to reversing Alzheimer’s may already be on the pharmacy shelf

We’ve learned a lot about the progression of Alzheimer’s disease in the past decade or so. We know it’s characterized by brain lesions and deposits in the brain known as amyloid plaques and tau tangles. We also know that conditions like inflammation and high blood pressure are linked with the formation of these lesions and protein deposits.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

You're Half as Likely to Have a Stroke If You Do This Once a Week, Study Says

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), someone in the United States suffers a stroke every 40 seconds, totaling more than 795,000 people each year nationwide. But while they're distressingly common, experts also estimate that 80 percent of all strokes are actually preventable. Typically, doctors recommend doing this by keeping your blood pressure under control with healthier diet and exercise habits. But according to one study, another activity could go a long way in reducing your risk of having a stroke. Read on to see what you should be doing at least once a week to improve your odds.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
asapland.com

Causes of Eye Headache

Eyestrain, not getting enough sleep, not blinking properly, nausea/motion sickness, side effects of certain medications, and stress can be the reasons for developing eye strain. Energy levels:. This is a different dimension altogether. The energy that we carry around with us in this world is essential to give a direction...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health.com

What Are the Signs of Kidney Disease? 7 Possible Indicators, According to Doctors

About 90% of people with kidney disease don't realize that they have it, according to the National Kidney Foundation (NKF). It's a scary stat, but one worth repeating. "Most people with kidney disease don't show symptoms until the very late stages," David Goldfarb, MD, clinical chief of nephrology at NYU Langone Health in New York City tells Health. This is why it's so important for people with risk factors for kidney disease, such as being over age 60, or having a chronic medical condition, such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, or an autoimmune disorder like lupus, should get routinely screened for kidney disease, he adds.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
LIVESTRONG.com

The 13 Best Treatments for Restless Legs Syndrome

Technically classified as a sleep disorder (and even more specifically, a neurological sensory sleep disorder), restless legs syndrome (RLS) — or Willis-Ekbom Disease — is estimated to affect up to 10 percent of people in the U.S. The disorder, as the name implies, is marked by an irresistible urge to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
themanual.com

How to Lower Blood Pressure Without Medication

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a serious condition as it is a major risk factor for stroke and heart disease. Defined as having a systolic pressure (the top number) greater than 130 mmHg or a diastolic pressure (bottom number) greater than 80 mmHg, hypertension is a multifactorial disease, with risk factors ranging from stress and genetics to a high-sodium diet and obesity.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Business Insider

Neurologists debunk 11 myths about headache and migraine

Neurologists Deena Kuruvilla and Cynthia Armand debunk 11 myths about headaches and migraine attacks. They talk about the relationship between caffeine and headaches, the best hangover cure, and various treatment options for a headache and migraine. They also debunk the myth that a migraine attack is just a headache. In fact, migraine is a neurological disease and is the second-leading cause of disability worldwide. Kuruvilla is a board-certified neurologist and director of the Westport Headache Institute. She primarily focuses on procedural approaches for the treatment of headache disorders. You can learn more about her work here: https://www.westportheadache.com/ Armand is an assistant professor of neurology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine and the fellowship director and founder of the Holistic Migraine Lecture Series at the Montefiore Headache Center. You can learn more about her work here: https://einsteinmed.edu/faculty/15446/cynthia-armand.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Woman's World

Excessive Sweating May Be an Early Sign of This Common Neurological Issue

As you get older, you may notice yourself perspiring more than you did when you in your younger years. This could be due to a number of factors: Menopause, medications, sensitivity to diet changes, and more. However, doctors say that excessive sweating could be an early sign that you have Parkinson’s disease, making it all the more important to bring up this symptom at your next check-up.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Anxiety symptoms may be early indicator of Alzheimer's disease

New research suggests that anxiety symptoms in late-middle-aged adults may be an indicator of the earliest stage of Alzheimer's disease. The study, led by Monash University Turner Institute for Brain and Mental Health researchers Stephanie Perin and Associate Professor Yen Ying Lim, examined the relationship between symptoms of depression and anxiety, and memory and thinking, in 2657 middle-aged adults.
MENTAL HEALTH

