While the political tool of recalling an elected official is an example of democracy at work, it is also a tool that is used far more often than is practical. California has about 12% of the U.S. population, and nearly 25% of the recall attempts in the U.S. The idea that Californians are politically active and involved has grown in to a reality that elections are seemingly never over.

CULVER CITY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO