New Fortnite victory crown breakdown

By Dave Aubrey (GLHF)
 3 days ago
Fortnite Chapter 3 is finally live – Chapter 2 feels like it was released only yesterday, but we’re already in yet another brand new era of Fortnite, one which brings a variety of brand new mechanics to the marketing juggernaut. Fortnite‘s battle royale formula is being changed up again with the likes of weather changes, a new movement option in sliding and – most excitingly – a brand new crown mechanic.

The Victory Crown in Fortnite is a brand new way to paint a target on your own back, in hopes of gaining rewards for it. If you need to know what the crown does and what it means for you in Fortnite, you’ve come to the right place. Below we’ll be breaking down the new Victory Crown mechanic, what you should look out for and how to use the crown to your advantage in Fortnite.

What does the crown do in Fortnite?

In every Fortnite game you play, up to four players will be given a crown at the beginning. This is both a blessing and a curse, as we’ll explain below.

While carrying the crown, your character will glow, setting you apart from other players and making you more obvious from a distance. If you want to blend into your surroundings, a crown will likely give away your location. This literally paints a target on your character, making holding a crown a very risky proposition.

The following top players will be given crowns at the beginning of each match:

  • Solo game: Top four players.
  • Duos game: Top two teams.
  • Trios game: Top team.
  • Squads game: Top team.

When a player holding a crown is defeated, it is dropped on the floor like a standard item and can be picked up by other players like an ordinary item too. Once picked up, the effects of the crown transfer to its new owner, so you don’t have to be a top player to hold a crown. Now, why would you want to hold the crown? Allow us to explain.

How to use the Victory Crown in Fortnite

Once you hold the crown, whether that’s from picking it up or starting the game with it, you will become more visible, but you will also receive a nice boost to the amount of XP you receive while holding it. Takedown enemies and survive while holding the crown, and you’ll find yourself leveling up more quickly and efficiently, which is a nice incentive, and almost makes up for being so much more visible.

But the real bonus is the brand new emote. You can earn this emote by winning a game while holding the crown, and the emote will show off how many battle royale wins you’ve had while holding the crown during the season. This will become a nice memento of the first season of Fortnite Chapter 3, and the more wins you get, the more right you have to brag about it.

Written by Dave Aubrey on behalf of GLHF.

