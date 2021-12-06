How long does it take to beat Halo Infinite?

Halo Infinite is quite different from the previous Halo entries, as it’s a semi-open world title for the first time in the series. This means that the Xbox and PC first-person shooter, developed by 343 Industries, is way bigger now. But just how much? Fans have been in the dark for so long when it comes to Halo Infinite solo campaign, but they’ve come to expect it would be longer than previous campaigns due to Zeta Halo being freely explorable as a typical open-world setting, a first for Halo. So, if you’ve been wondering how long it takes to beat the Halo Infinite campaign, we’ve been playing through it for a while now, so here you have all the answers and details.

How long is Halo Infinite?

As detailed in our Halo Infinite review, despite it being set in an open world, the game is more or less as long as the previous chapters. This is because 343 Industries managed to keep the main story and the open world components separated from each other, allowing you to progress, with just a few exceptions, without caring at all about exploring the Zeta Halo open world. While we don’t recommend that, this means you can play through the Halo Infinite main story in 10-11 hours, taking your time to beat a couple more complicated scenarios in the golden path and two or three hours to roam around Zeta Halo. In a couple of circumstances, you’ll have to just do that, as it’ll be required to free some Banished strongholds in order to keep moving through the map and reach the next mission. Considering all the side content, which includes optional bosses, bases to free and propaganda towers to destroy, yous can easily reach 20+ hours.

More or less than previous Halo games?

Of course, only exploring the main narrative path in Halo Infinite equals losing the new stuff 343 Industries has been cooking for so long, and giving up on the many upgrades for Master Chief’s gadgets. For example, gathering Spartan Cores allows you to upgrade your equipment, which includes better shields and more chances to survive on the battlefield.

How long does this compare to previous Halo games? Halo 4 is 7.5 hours long (10.5, if you take into account extras), while Halo 5: Guardians is 8 hours long (12.5 including extras). Halo: Combat Evolved is 10 hours long, whereas Halo 2, Halo 3 and Halo Reach can be completed in 8 hours. The RTS spin-off games might also interest you, since it’s where the new Banished faction comes from: Halo Wars takes 9 hours to play through, while Halo Wars 2 is an 8-hour game (12 and 13.5 hours respectively, if you want to enjoy the side content, too).

Written by Paolo Sirio on behalf of GLHF.