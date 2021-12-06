ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Pharrel Williams on his love of go-go, punk clubs, and Lenny Kravitz

By David Renshaw
The FADER
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead the full transcript to the 18th episode of The FADER Uncovered. Subscribe to The FADER Uncovered wherever you listen to podcasts, and shop The FADER Uncovered capsule collection here. At the end of part one, we touched on a Kanye quote that really struck me when he referred...

www.thefader.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Zoë Kravitz’s Parents: Everything To Know About Lisa Bonet & Lenny Kravitz’s Relationship Now

Zoë Kravitz is the only daughter of famous exes Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz, who have maintained a very close relationship in the years after their divorce. Zoë Kravitz, 32, is the child of Hollywood royalty. Her mother is actress Lisa Bonet, 54, while her father is legendary musician Lenny Kravitz, 57. Zoë was born in 1988, five years before her famous parents split up. Since then, Zoë has followed in both Lisa and Lenny’s footsteps. She’s released music, including her albums Calm Down and Tenderness, and has become a big-time actress thanks to her roles in Big Little Lies, Mad Max: Fury Road, High Fidelity, and the upcoming The Batman, in which she’ll star as Selina Kyle/Catwoman. As Zoë’s career continues to blossom, she’s maintained close relationships with her parents — who are still on great terms, too! Below, everything you need to know about Zoë and her famous family’s awesome dynamic.
MUSIC
The Conversation U.S.

Grammy winner explains why Adele is right -- album tracks should not be shuffled

For as long as albums have existed, they have offered listeners wonder, hope, truth and reality concerning the state of the human condition. This is achieved through a group effort. Artists, producers, songwriters, engineers, artwork designers and liner note writers carefully curate and present a structured soundtrack, with tracks sequenced in such a way to take listeners on a journey. It can provide a brief bit of order to listerners’ often chaotic lives. But what happens if we listen to songs from an artist’s album randomly rather than in their intended order? This wasn’t much of an issue when the listener had to...
MUSIC
wedr.com

Pharrell Williams describes Jay-Z's recording process as "weird and amazing"

Pharrell Williams has recorded with a who's who of music, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Mariah Carey and Kanye West, and he's worked more than anyone else with one of the new members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Jay-Z. They began recording in 1999, and their seemingly endless list of hits includes "Frontin'," "Excuse Me Miss" and "Change Clothes."
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Ronson
Person
Dj Kool
Person
Kelis
Person
Lenny Kravitz
Person
Wale
Person
Kanye
Person
Pharrell Williams
Person
Dave Grohl
The Independent

The 15 worst albums by classic bands, from Led Zeppelin to Queen

Rock’n’roll musicians have a habit of thinking of themselves like secular gods, but the truth is they’re not infallible. No matter how successful a band may or may not have been in the past, there’s never any guarantee their next record will live up to the heights they’ve previously scaled. Sometimes, everything that once went right just all goes wrong.There are often extenuating circumstances, of course. Band members may leave due to death, drugs or just good old-fashioned “musical differences”, or an ambitious new direction may turn out to be more like a swerve into oncoming traffic.Whatever the cause, the...
MUSIC
The FADER

Pharrell Williams is the next guest on The FADER Uncovered with Mark Ronson

The FADER Uncovered, the podcast series in which host Mark Ronson talks with the world’s most impactful musicians, is back for a second season. This week Ronson is joined by Grammy-winning musician and producer Pharrell Williams. In the first part of a two part interview, Ronson and Pharrell revisit The...
MUSIC
WHIO Dayton

Lenny Kravitz wows at private party during Miami Art week

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — (AP) — Legendary rocker Lenny Kravitz gave a private performance Friday for a star-studded crowd that included Leonardo DiCaprio and local Latin boy band CNCO during Miami's Art Week. The lavish party is an annual affair hosted by business mogul and art collector Wayne Boich. He...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Electronic Dance Music#Club Music#Neptunes
Revolver

Watch Dave Grohl's Awesome Death-Metal Cover of Lisa Loeb's "Stay"

Get Foo Fighters vinyl and more at Revolver's shop. Last year, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and eight-time Grammy winning producer Greg Kurstin celebrated the Jewish Festival of Lights with a series they dubbed Hanukah Sessions, in which they covered eight songs by prominent Jewish artists — from Bob Dylan to the Beastie Boys. This year, they're doing it again, and to kick off the first night of Hanukah on November 28th, the pair shared a metal-as-fuck cover of Lisa Loeb's gold-certified folk-pop hit, "Stay."
MUSIC
The Moose 95.1 FM

See Dave Grohl and Dave Kurstin Cover the Clash’s ‘Train in Vain’

Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin marked the seventh night of Hanukkah with a piano, harmonica and drums rendition of the Clash's "Train in Vain." "Michael Geoffrey Jones, born to Russian Jewish mother Renee Zagansky, would come to be known as punk rock legend Mick Jones, co-founder of the Clash," the duo explain in the caption section of the cover's YouTube video. "It’s London calling Jerusalem as we take a 'Train In Vain.'"
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Remix
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The FADER

Tems, PinkPantheress, Central Cee, and more named on BBC Sound 2022 longlist

The BBC has revealed its annual Sound Of longlist. The 2022 list, which aims to highlight the new and rising artists expected to shape the upcoming year, includes London-based rapper Central Cee, viral star PinkPantheress, and afrobeats singer Tems, best known for her song "Essence" with WizKid. Joining them on...
MUSIC
The FADER

Carmen Villain channels a cosmic forest on “Gestures”

Carmen Villain has announced her fifth studio album, Only Love From Now On, out February 25, 2022 on Smalltown Supersound. With the news, she shared the forthcoming record's lead single and opener, "Gestures," featuring Norwegian trumpeter Arve Henriksen. The song sounds like a field recording from a forest in space, Villain's primordial percussinon, woodwinds, and synth drones underscoring the warbles of Henriksen's trumpet.
MUSIC
Variety

Watch Ed Sheeran Get Loopy With His New Songs at Intimate L.A. Show

Ed Sheeran is doing what could reasonably be considered a series of “underplay” shows this week, mostly for winners of radio contests, including appearances at New York’s Empire State Building and Irving Plaza. Before he headed east, the pop superstar got his very intimate mini-tour underway with a hour-long show for SiriusXM subscribers at the Belasco Theatre, the smallest and most club-like of the downtown L.A. historic venues that are currently open for concerts. The venue suited him well in everything but his fame level, at which point it stands out as a colossal mismatch. Sheeran can and does fill the...
TV SHOWS
hotnewhiphop.com

Alicia Keys Recalls Jay-Z's Reaction After Lil Mama Stormed 2009 VMA Stage

Lil Mama only released one studio album in her career but off the strength of its lead single, "Lip Gloss," she managed to be on top of the world. She became a host on America's Best Dance Crew and further asserted herself into the mainstream consciousness. Unfortunately, much of that hype crumbled with a brief cameo during the 2009 Video Music Awards. While Jay-Z and Alicia Keys performed their hit record, "Empire State Of Mind," Lil Mama stormed to stage uninvited to stand alongside the two music vets. As you could imagine, Jay nor Alicia Keys were particularly fond of the move.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Pharrell Williams Takes Another Spin at Selling His Hollywood Hills Home

“Happy” singer Pharrell Williams can’t be too pleased that he hasn't been able to sell his Hollywood Hills home. It has come back on the market for $9,995,000. Williams picked up the modern residence in 2015 for $7,140,000. He listed it for just under $12 million in May 2020. Earlier this year, the price was reduced to $9,995,000. The home was recently relisted at the same price.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy