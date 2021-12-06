ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

12/6 – Rob Knight’s “Wet Pattern Returns” Monday Morning Forecast

By Rob Knight
wxxv25.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cold front still tracking toward the area early this morning will move into the northwest portion of the area around noon, reaching the Mississippi Coast areas sometime around 6 pm. Scattered t-storms will become more prevalent this afternoon with rain post frontal passage. Moisture flow will continue to increase this...

www.wxxv25.com

Comments / 0

Related
kptv.com

Sunday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (12/12)

FOX 12 FORECAST - SHOWERY TODAY, SNOW CONTINUES IN THE MOUNTAINS!. Sunday, December 12th, 4:30 A.M. Showers are gradually increasing across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Showers will be fairly scattered through the early morning, but expect more frequent showers late this morning and beyond. There will be pretty healthy showers out there today, producing downpours & small hail. Isolated thunderstorms can’t be ruled out, but they should mainly be confined to the coast & Coast Range. Highs will climb into the mid 40s across the metro area sometime between lunchtime and 4:00 P.M. Our snow level has dropped quite a bit since Saturday morning. It will hover around 2,000 feet pretty much all day long. Elevations above 2,000 feet will likely pick up about 6-10” of new snow through tonight. Another disturbance will keep showers in the picture Monday, but we’ll see those showers wind down (for the most part) by Monday evening. Expect another 3-6” of snow above 2,000 feet from the Coast Range to the Cascades.
ENVIRONMENT
WFLA

MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm week ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The December warmth continues through the days ahead. A weak front dissipates in the area today, but but it will help limit the fog this morning. Highs will be in the low 80s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. We stay about 10 degrees above average tonight with lows in the […]
TAMPA, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Cold Front Brings Slightly Cooler Air Along With A Gusty Breeze

Miami (CBSMiami) — A cold front that brought severe weather to parts of the country last week will continue to move south through the Florida Peninsula this weekend and early this week. The front itself will weaken as it moves south but as high pressure builds in behind it, a gusty breeze will develop here in South Florida. Sunday will again see temperatures in the middle 80s before a slightly cooler air moves inland with the ocean breeze. Warm sunshine will make way for a comfortable evening as temperatures drop into the upper 70s. Aside from a stray shower mainly in the Keys, another dry day is expected here along the east coast. Monday the breeze increases which will likely lead to an elevated rip current risk and boating hazards. The stronger ocean breeze will drop high temperatures a few degrees but keep it mild overnight. Increased moisture will lead to more numerous showers passing through the area Tuesday and Wednesday.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Next Storm Arrives Wednesday With Wind And Mountain Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – As we roll into the middle of December we’re back to unusually warm and dry conditions to start the new week in Colorado. Temperatures over the next few days will run as much as 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will have bouts of wind off and on over the next few days and it will be particularly strong on Tuesday as the next storm approaches from the west. When combined with our warm and dry conditions the gusty wind will drive the fire danger up, especially along and east of the foothills. There’s...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy