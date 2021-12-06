12/6 – Rob Knight’s “Wet Pattern Returns” Monday Morning Forecast

FOX 12 FORECAST - SHOWERY TODAY, SNOW CONTINUES IN THE MOUNTAINS!. Sunday, December 12th, 4:30 A.M. Showers are gradually increasing across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Showers will be fairly scattered through the early morning, but expect more frequent showers late this morning and beyond. There will be pretty healthy showers out there today, producing downpours & small hail. Isolated thunderstorms can’t be ruled out, but they should mainly be confined to the coast & Coast Range. Highs will climb into the mid 40s across the metro area sometime between lunchtime and 4:00 P.M. Our snow level has dropped quite a bit since Saturday morning. It will hover around 2,000 feet pretty much all day long. Elevations above 2,000 feet will likely pick up about 6-10” of new snow through tonight. Another disturbance will keep showers in the picture Monday, but we’ll see those showers wind down (for the most part) by Monday evening. Expect another 3-6” of snow above 2,000 feet from the Coast Range to the Cascades.

