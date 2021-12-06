Kenyan Drake calls for NFL to change rules with graphic video tweet of his season-ending injury

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake is out for the rest of the season with a broken ankle, and he’s trying to make changes to NFL rules so that the manner in which he suffered the injury gets out outlawed.

In a pair of tweets sent Sunday night after the Raiders’ loss to the Washington Football Team, Drake said that the NFL must look into the type of tackling in which “a guy [pulled] me back and [used] his body weight to roll up my legs.”

“If the emphasis is to protect the players this should be an illegal form of tackling like a horse collar,” he added. “We lose players weekly to high ankle sprains and broken bones but the league would rather flag players for erroneous taunting penalties. Let’s get the priorities together.”

WARNING: As Drake says, there’s graphic video of an injury below.

Well said, and he’s right that it’s the kind of tackling that is dangerous, although that might be tough to police. Will the league listen? I doubt it.