NFL

The One Where I Say See You Later

By just_rob
Daily Norseman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI knew this day was coming soon, I just wasn’t sure when. I’ve mentioned before that I have a family member with health problems, I have to be near my home at all times in case something happens that requires my attention. I’ve reached the point where I can’t have any...

www.dailynorseman.com

Comments

VikingsTerritory

The Status of Mike Zimmer’s Hot Seat

Oodles of weird stuff happened around the NFL in Week 11. The Houston Texans stunned the AFC’s top-seeded Tennessee Titans, the Buffalo Bills were disemboweled at home by the Indianapolis Colts, and Mike Zimmer stood up off the hot seat. Yes, you read that right. According to Chad Graff from...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Zimmer Reacts To What Kirk Cousins Said Yesterday

Kirk Cousins led the Minnesota Vikings to a hard-fought win over the rival Green Bay Packers yesterday. But there were a number of moments where Cousins could have given the game away. However, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer isn’t concerned with the idea of Cousins being “too aggressive” on his...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
Person
Jerry Burns
Person
Mike Zimmer
The Spun

Look: Alvin Kamara Has 3-Word Message For Saints Fans

For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Mike Zimmer Says Vikings Player Hospitalized After Going to ER Because of COVID-19

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer told reporters one of the team's players went to the emergency room Tuesday night because of symptoms from COVID-19. Zimmer explained the player, who is vaccinated, remains hospitalized but is in stable condition. He also said 29 members of the organization are now in...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

New Man on the Vikings Arrives from New England

Take some fresh photos with the bomb lighting because there’s a new man on the Minnesota Vikings. His name is Tashawn Bower, and the defensive lineman returns to the Vikings after a 2.5-season absence. Bower was an undrafted commodity in 2017 — a pretty decent season for the Vikings —...
NFL
NESN

Did Refs Screw Up After Lions’ Game-Winning Touchdown Vs. Vikings?

The Detroit Lions earned their first win of the 2021 NFL season Sunday when they scored a go-ahead touchdown as time expired in their Week 13 game against the Minnesota Vikings. However, the referees on hand might have messed up by ending the contest after Jared Goff connected with Amon-Ra...
NFL
#Broncos#American Football#The Daily Norseman#Filbert33#Peterplaysbass#Ap#Miracle
Daily Norseman

NFL Week 12 Recap: Down In The Silvermine

For as pessimistic as I normally am regarding the VIkings, I actually expected them to win this game. And I shouldn't have, because the team was not able to play good enough to win, and the buck stops with coaching and Cousins. Now, before I get to far into what I didn't like, allow me to say what I did.
NFL
Daily Norseman

Steeler fan in need of some info.

My two friends and I are heading to the Steelers V Vikes game on the 9th and I am looking for some info. (They are Viking fans) Sopposed to be a nice day and may be planning on walking to the stadium but if it is not, what is the best way to get there? We are staying at a hotel about a mile away to the West.
NFL
Daily Norseman

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions: First quarter recap and second quarter discussion

The first quarter of play at Ford Field is in the books, with your Minnesota Vikings leading the Detroit Lions by a score of 6-0. The Vikings got the football first in this one, as the Lions won the toss and deferred to the second half. Minnesota got the ball just over midfield, but wound up having to punt it away after a short pass to Adam Thielen came up short. . .of the line of scrimmage. Thielen was also injured on the play, so we’ll have to keep an eye on his status.
NFL
Vikings activate Dalvin Tomlinson from COVID-19 list

One day after designating defensive tackle Michael Pierce to return from injured reserve, the Minnesota Vikings have brought back the guy that they envisioned lining up next to him as well. The Vikings activated defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson from the COVID-19 list on Thursday. That was the soonest that they...
NFL
Daily Norseman

SB Nation Reacts: The rollercoaster ride continues

I’m pretty sure that I somehow managed to miss our SB Nation Reacts last week, and that’s my fault. We’ll get back on the wagon this week. . .or, as is always the case with our Minnesota Vikings reactions, we’ll get back on the roller coaster. Confidence in the team...
NFL
Daily Norseman

It’s time to say it’s time

Wow, I’ve been a member of the Daily Norseman for well over a decade now. I still remember when I first found this place. I was searching for a community where I could talk about the Vikings with other Vikings fans, and I visited many other sites before stumbling onto the DN. I lurked here for a while, then after seeing the awesome community here, I started commenting, and so it began. More than 100,000 comments later, here we are.
NFL
Daily Norseman

Should i stay or should i go now

5 players i personally feel need to go. 1 Daneile Hunter....To much time on injury list for the money he thinks he is worth. 2 Harry the hitman.........not worth 14 mil a year...so fan favorite or not, he is tooo expensive unless he wants to sign with the vikes for 4 to 6 mil. He has played ok at times , good at others, but he has definately lost a step or too.
NFL
Daily Norseman

CTP Mondays - One Good Thing

It’s Monday and fans of the Minnesota Vikings are in a mood. After a dreadful loss to the previously winless Detroit Lions, things look bleak for our favorite franchise. The Vikings lost again yesterday 29-27 on the last play after a slow start, comeback due to the Lions being the Lions, then let them score one last time as the clock runs out. It is time to call out the good things like Justin Jefferson having a big game. Up next will be another struggling team this season. The Pittsburgh Steelers come to town for a Thursday night showdown. A good thing about the game is that those that love purple get to see the Vikes in their Prime Time Purple. Another good thing, and maybe the best big thing, is that the knowledge of at least head coach Mike Zimmer will be released soon, even if that is at the end of the season. Since we hope to lighten your Mondays, we’ll start the next coach search and are interested in your thoughts.
NFL
Daily Norseman

The Rundown: Player by Player Observations from the Lions Game

The first general observation is that the Vikings always lose to teams with special cause situations. I knew we'd lose this game before it started and anyone out there whose been a Vikings fan more than ten years knew it as well. The next observation, and this is about players,...
NFL
Daily Norseman

Vikings planning significant offensive line changes for Sunday’s game

With starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw already having been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, the Minnesota Vikings were already going to have to make at least one change along the offensive line. However, it sounds like there are going to be significant changes up front on offense.
NFL

Comments

