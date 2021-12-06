ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles snap count analysis: Week 13 at Jets

By Jimmy Kempski
Cover picture for the articleIn their Week 13 win over the New York Jets, the Philadelphia Eagles played 71 snaps on offense, and 59 on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts, and some notes. Analysis: The Eagles tried to facilitate the notion that Jalen Hurts was a game time decision, but the...

Teddy Bridgewater Bails Out During Broncos Embarrassing Loss

The Denver Broncos looked great yesterday. In their color rush uniforms sporting the old D logo on the helmet decked out in orange, they looked sharp - at least with what they were wearing. Outside of that, there was nothing pretty about yesterday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. In particular,...
What we learned about the Eagles offense without Jalen Hurts

The Eagles did what they were supposed to Sunday, beating the lowly Jets 33-18 to get to 6-7 heading into their bye. But it's how they did it, and who they did it with, that will surely have people talking as this city waits an eternity for more football. cautioned...
ClutchPoints

3 Eagles takeaways from impressive Week 13 victory over Jets

The Philadelphia Eagles were able to come away with an impressive Week 13 win against the New York Jets, 33-18. Philadelphia is now 6-7 on the season and still has an outside chance to make the playoffs. Philadelphia was able to win this game without their starting quarterback, Jalen Hurts,...
NBC Sports

Eagles snap counts: Sanders limited late with injury

When Boston Scott fumbled the ball away late in the fourth quarter on Sunday, he was out there in part because Miles Sanders was injured, Nick Sirianni confirmed. Sanders broke off a 27-yard run in the third quarter but then limped his way to the sideline. In just his second...
ClutchPoints

Hurts injury status ahead of Week 13 Eagles vs Jets, revealed

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered a hard-to-watch loss to the New York Giants last Sunday. To make things even worse, starting quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered an ankle injury in the process. Fortunately, things are starting to look up for the Birds. Hurts told the media Wednesday afternoon that he is ready to play this coming Sunday.
Jason Kelce
Carson Wentz
Tyree Jackson
Devonta Smith
FanSided

Eagles Game Sunday: Eagles vs NY Jets odds and prediction for NFL Week 13 game

For the first time in the history of the Philadelphia Eagles, they’ll visit the beautiful city of East Rutherford, New Jersey in consecutive weeks to play a football game. It marks the third time that they’ll visit MetLife Stadium this season. Let’s just hope that the third trip produces a better result than we saw during the first two.
NBC Sports

Several key Eagles limited to start practice week for Jets

Jalen Hurts was among a long list of Eagles listed as limited on the team’s injury report Wednesday as they began to prepare to face the Jets. Hurts (ankle) said before the team’s walkthrough that he will play on Sunday. The Eagles’ injury report on Wednesday was an estimation because...
Denver Post

3 keys to a Jets victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13

Initially, I thought about writing “stop the run,” but the Jets have the 27th-ranked rushing defense. The Eagles are averaging 158 yards rushing, best in the NFL. They run a similar scheme as the Colts, who ran for 260 yards against the Jets on TNF in Week 9. The Jets are probably going to be without Sheldon Rankins, who’s dealing with a knee injury. But the Jets have to contain the rushing attack to have a shot to win two games in a row.
profootballnetwork.com

Eagles vs. Jets Prediction, Pick: Who wins in Week 13?

Eagles -6.5 (Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook) Jalen Hurts came out of the Eagles’ loss to the New York Giants with left ankle soreness. He’s currently listed as questionable this weekend, and Philadelphia is in a peculiar position with their quarterback. They get a matchup against a bad Jets team,...
Philadelphia Eagles
Indianapolis Colts
NBC Sports

Week 13 Eagles grades by position after win over Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Eagles took care of business on Sunday afternoon, coming away from MetLife Stadium with a 33-18 win over the Jets. The win keeps their playoff hopes alive. Let’s get to the position-by-position grades for this one:. Quarterback. Gardner Minshew: 20/25, 242 yards, 2 TDs, 0...
Daily Local News

DeVonta Smith’s snap count not something for Eagles fans to shout about

There is something to be said for player snap count totals. They don’t mean anything after a win, but mean everything following a loss and always are the preferred check-in for conspiracy theorists. Take the outrage over Quez Watkins’ 55 snaps, 48 for Jalen Reagor and only 44 for fellow...
phillyvoice.com

Final observations: Eagles 33, Jets 18

The Eagles got a comfortable win over the Jets on Sunday, riding their run game and a hot first half from Gardner Minshew to a 33-18 victory. • If anything is clear following the Eagles' sixth win of the season, 13 games into this topsy turvy campaign, it's that the offensive line is the heart and soul of this football team. Gardner Minshew did not come in and look like the second coming, but he was able to get into a rhythm and look plenty capable as the signal-caller because of the line's ability to dominate this game. With Jalen Hurts out and an elite piece of their rushing attack gone, the Eagles were still able to control the ball and the clock for long stretches of the game, keeping their beleaguered defense off of the field.
Phillymag.com

Eagles vs. Jets: By the Numbers

With the Jets on deck, Paul Domowitch takes a look at Nick Sirianni's interest in 11-personnel. Sign up to get the best of Philly, every day. Twelve games into his first season as the Eagles’ head coach, there are a lot of things we’ve learned about the tendencies of Nick Sirianni. One is that he clearly favors three-wide receiver sets, which is not totally surprising given the draft investment general manager Howie Roseman has made in the position the last two years.
