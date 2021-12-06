ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 44

By Mike Heck
MMA Fighting
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe timeless Jose Aldo has made a compelling case to fight for the bantamweight title once again following his big win over Rob Font in the main event of UFC Vegas 44. While a...

www.mmafighting.com

mmasucka.com

UFC Vegas 44 Card Undergoes Some Changes

The UFC and MMA promotions in general, have had a very healthy 2021 but this upcoming UFC Vegas 44 card is starting to lose some solid fights while also gaining some. To kickoff this past week of chaos surrounding the card, Brendan Allen hopes to finally have what is one last opponent switch on him as he looks to improve his 17-4 record, 6-1 inside the UFC octagon.
UFC
mymmanews.com

Adrian Yanez talks UFC Vegas 43 win, love for boxing & coaching

Adrian Yanez looked sharpe in his UFC Vegas 43 victory over Davey Grant. From start to finish Yanez showcased a high level of boxing skills and landed a big number of straight shots that opened up Grant. While Yanez was landing straight shots, Grant was still able to find his...
UFC
Bloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 43 Reactions & UFC Vegas 44 Picks | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the fight book: “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking but Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ Podcast, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast, along the lovely Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, ’The Mookie & Crookie Show Podcast’ & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’. *John Nash is absent this week to indulge in family time. He will join us again next time.
UFC
Empire Sports Media

After UFC release, what’s next for Kevin Lee?

Today there was stunning news in the UFC. Former interim title challenger and top lightweight contender Kevin Lee (18-7) was released by the promotion. MMA Fighting was the first to report the release earlier this afternoon. The news seemingly came out of no where. Recently, we learned that Lee was...
UFC
MMAWeekly.com

UFC Vegas 44 live results: Rob Font vs Jose Aldo

UFC Vegas 44 live results from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on Saturday, December 4, on MMAWeekly.com. Click on the fight below in the UFC Vegas 44 live results section and then scroll to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics.
UFC
Sacramento Bee

Court date reset for UFC star Jon Jones in Vegas case

A court date was reset to January for former UFC champion Jon Jones to learn whether he'll face criminal charges following his September arrest on allegations that he scuffled with his fiancée and damaged a Las Vegas police vehicle at Caesars Palace. Neither Jones nor attorneys were in court Tuesday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
numberfire.com

UFC Daily Fantasy Podcast: The Heat Check, UFC Vegas 44

This weekend's main event pits the film junkies against the analytics crowd as Jose Aldo and Rob Font battle for bantamweight seeding. Which fighters are the best picks for daily fantasy on FanDuel? numberFire's Austin Swaim discusses the viability of a stack of this weekend's main event, a pair of fast finishers looking to exploit critical weaknesses, a more than acceptable punting tier, and much more.
UFC
mmasucka.com

UFC Vegas 44 Betting Tips

UFC Vegas 44 is headlined by a bantamweight bout between Rob Font and the legend Jose Aldo. Both men will need a win to remain relevant in the incredibly competitive 135lb title picture. We break down the bantamweight banger on our latest podcast which you can check out here:. With...
UFC
reviewjournal.com

Koepka defeats DeChambeau in Las Vegas match

Brooks Koepka made short work of Bryson DeChambeau during their made-for-TV match at Wynn Golf Club on Friday, making five birdies over nine holes to win 5 and 3 and claim bragging rights in golfest bitterest rivalry. DeChambeau showed off plenty of power over the nine holes, but his shaky...
LAS VEGAS, NV
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

UFC Vegas 44 DraftKings Picks, DFS MMA

After a seemingly interminable week without any UFC events, the octagon finally returns this Saturday night with UFC on ESPN: Font vs Aldo (aka UFC Vegas 44). This was a bit of a difficult card for me to put together a DraftKings lineup for since I’m not keen on many underdogs, but I think I’ve pieced together a winning UFC Vegas 44 DraftKings lineup for you nonetheless.
UFC
Empire Sports Media

UFC Vegas 44 Preview: Jose Aldo – Rob Font

Tomorrow night in the main event of UFC Vegas 44 we will see a big time matchup in the bantamweight division with potential title implications. Former featherweight champion Jose Aldo (30-7) will be taking on the surging Rob Font (19-4). Rob Font has been on a huge run over the...
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 44 post-fight show: What’s next for Jose Aldo, Saturday’s big winners?

Jose Aldo turned back the clock with a brilliant performance against Rob Font in the main event of UFC Vegas 44. Where do both fighters go from here?. With UFC Vegas 44 in the books, MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti, Alexander K. Lee, E. Casey Leydon, and Jose Youngs react to the top storylines following Saturday’s event at the UFC APEX, which also include Rafael Fiziev’s KO over Brad Riddell, Jamahal Hill’s destruction of Jimmy Crute, Chris Curtis’ shocking KO over Brenden Allen, and much more.
UFC
themmareport.com

The MMA Report Podcast: Bellator 272 and UFC Vegas 44 Preview

Jason and Daniel get you ready for this week’s Bellator 272 and UFC Vegas 44 in this week’s episode of The MMA Report Podcast as they preview both fight cards. Along with breaking down the fight cards, Jason has five fighter interviews as he speaks with four fighters that will compete this week (Sergio Pettis, Emmanuel Sanchez, Mike Hamel, and Vince Morales) and he also speaks with UFC bantamweight Adrian Yanez about his win at UFC Vegas 43.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Jose Aldo calls out TJ Dillashaw after punishing Rob Font to win unanimous decision in UFC Vegas 44 main event

Jose Aldo took another step towards his ultimate goal to become bantamweight champion with a punishing performance to beat Rob Font in the UFC Vegas 44 main event. While Font certainly hung tough until the very end it was Aldo’s considerable power advantage that earned him several near finishes over 25 minutes before ultimately winning a fairly lopsided unanimous decision. The scorecards read 50-45, 50-45 and 49-46 with Aldo winning his third straight fight while taking out yet another top 10 ranked contender.
UFC
MMAmania.com

What’s next for Rob Font following loss to Jose Aldo at UFC Vegas 44?

UFC Vegas 44 went down last Saturday night (Dec. 4, 2021) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Plenty of fighters were left licking their wounds after an action-packed night that featured several great performances and finishes. Among the fighters sent home feeling the post-fight blues was Jim Crute, who...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Calvin Kattar not focused on Max Holloway loss, plans to ‘make Giga Chikadze pay’ at UFC Vegas 46

Calvin Kattar knows he’ll be asked about his most recent fight, but in his eyes, it’s a thing of the past. Kattar looks to bounce back from a unanimous decision loss to Max Holloway in the main event of UFC Fight Island 7 — a fight where the New England Cartel co-founder absorbed a record-breaking amount of strikes — when he faces Giga Chikadze in the first promotional headliner of 2022 on Jan. 15.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Hot Tweets: Jose Aldo vs. Rob Font and the muddled UFC bantamweight title picture

Well folks, we’ve made it to the home stretch of the MMA year. We’re into December, and with only one Bellator and three UFC events left, 2021 is nearly behind us. But before it goes, this weekend we’ve got a truly magnificent main event featuring one of the best fighters to ever lace up the gloves and my choice for the top bantamweight in the world right now. If that doesn’t get the juices flowing, I don’t know what will. So without further ado, let’s talk about fights.
UFC

