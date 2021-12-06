Best Credit Cards of December 2021

How much faster could you pay down your credit card bills if you didn’t have to pay all that interest? Credit cards with 0% introductory APR provide an opportunity to take a break from interest charges. That break can help you pay down an existing balance, save for the future, or get ahead on future payments. By law, these interest-free promotional financing offers must last at least six months. But the most competitive offers go well beyond this legal requirement to offer 0% introductory APR financing for 14 months or longer. The majority of the major credit card issuers offer at least one card with 0% introductory APR promotional financing, but that doesn’t mean that the cards are all equal. Factors like the length of the promotional financing period, balance transfer offers, and other bonus factors were important to us when we were choosing the top 0% introductory APR credit cards.

