ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

Best Credit Cards of December 2021

By Jason Steele
madison
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese top credit cards let you rack up serious rewards — often worth $1,000 or more — in a hurry. Consider signing up for one of these credit cards if you have excellent credit and want to take advantage of your daily spending. Chase Sapphire Preferred®: Best for Flexible...

madison.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Smart credit cards: The X1 card hits the scene

The X1 Card* was recently unveiled, offering many unique security and rewards features. It even begs a double take aesthetically. Advertised as 17 grams of stainless steel, the card will be delivered to you in a branded box, a move unlike that of typical envelope-wielding issuers. In keeping with X1's...
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card#Credit Score#Travel Insurance#Foreign Currency#Chase Sapphire Preferred#American Express#Chase Ultimate Rewards
Yakima Herald Republic

What Is Afterpay? Your Guide to a Credit Card Alternative

Think of Afterapay as layaway with benefits. If you remember layaway plans (ask your parents!), you know it’s an old retail custom in which you make installment payments over a period of time to buy a product or service you can’t afford upfront. But the new generation of buy-now-pay-later services...
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
mediafeed.org

The pros & cons of balance transfer credit cards

A balance transfer can help you save money on interest charges. However, if you don’t plan your finances right, a new card can get you deeper into debt. Carrying out multiple balance transfers is usually a sign of poor debt management. You should ideally try to pay down your balances as quickly as possible, failing which you’ll end up paying a considerable sum in interest charges.
CREDITS & LOANS
Business Insider

The best credit card bonuses and deals this week include a brand-new airline credit card with unique benefits and the last chance for 3 record-high offers

This post contains links to products from our advertisers, and we may be compensated when you click on these links. Our recommendations and advice are ours alone, and have not been reviewed by any issuers listed. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Read our editorial standards. December and...
CREDITS & LOANS
mediafeed.org

How to choose 0% intro APR credit cards

How much faster could you pay down your credit card bills if you didn’t have to pay all that interest? Credit cards with 0% introductory APR provide an opportunity to take a break from interest charges. That break can help you pay down an existing balance, save for the future, or get ahead on future payments. By law, these interest-free promotional financing offers must last at least six months. But the most competitive offers go well beyond this legal requirement to offer 0% introductory APR financing for 14 months or longer. The majority of the major credit card issuers offer at least one card with 0% introductory APR promotional financing, but that doesn’t mean that the cards are all equal. Factors like the length of the promotional financing period, balance transfer offers, and other bonus factors were important to us when we were choosing the top 0% introductory APR credit cards.
CREDITS & LOANS
WCTV

Tips for Making the Most of Credit Card Rewards

Sponsored - Whether you make purchases online or at a brick-and-mortar store, credit cards are a convenient way to pay for goods and services. Using a credit card that offers rewards for purchases can offer additional benefits. With holiday spending in full swing, and many rewards credit card options and offers to choose from, it’s important to understand the difference between different types of rewards programs so you can choose a credit card that’s right for you.
CREDITS & LOANS
q13fox.com

What is a personal line of credit?

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own. A personal line of credit is a...
CREDITS & LOANS
CreditCards.com

Is the Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card worth it?

Is the Bank of America Travel Rewards card worth it? If you’re looking for a no-annual-fee credit card with a 0% intro APR intro offer on purchases, unlimited rewards potential and the opportunity to redeem your rewards for statement credits toward travel and dining expenses, the answer is clear. The...
CREDITS & LOANS
CreditCards.com

Credit score needed for the Discover it Miles card

You’ll need a good or excellent credit score to qualify for the Discover it Miles card, but there are ways to boost your credit score if you don’t quite qualify. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of our partner offers may have expired. Please review our list of best credit cards, or use our CardMatch™ tool to find cards matched to your needs. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page.
CREDITS & LOANS
twollow.com

6 Tips for Choosing a Premium Credit Card

When choosing a premium credit card, it is important to keep in mind that the benefits outweigh the negatives. Although sign-up bonuses are a great motivator to sign up, they are not the most important factor. If you plan to use the card for travel, you should find one that has strong ongoing rewards. If you cannot pay your bills in full, the fees and interest will quickly outweigh the benefits.
CREDITS & LOANS

Comments / 0

Community Policy