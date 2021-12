Vocals are usually the thing that really makes a track. A killer vocal can elevate a mediocre groove or synth line, but a poor vocal can scupper an otherwise great track. If your vocals usually fall into the second bracket, it’s possible you simply don’t have the right tools for the job. Wave’s Vocal Production bundle could be the answer - and right now it’s been discounted by 92% down to just $99.99. But you’ll need to hustle as this is a 24 hour flash sale with only a matter of hours left.

BILLIE EILISH ・ 2 DAYS AGO