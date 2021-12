The 'Cevoid' platform is an intuitive solution for brands seeking to grow their user-generated content (UGC) marketing strategy without having to spend ample money on campaigns or search endlessly for the perfect content. The solution works by encouraging customers to tag the brand and utilize hashtags that will refer their content directly to the company. This will then enable brands to collect content directly from their customers or whitelisted influencers, while also helping with rights management to ensure that content is sourced and cited correctly.

