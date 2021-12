Michigan State's Kenneth Walker, III and Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson lead the list of Big Ten nominees for postseason awards in college football, released on Monday night. Hutchinson (pictured above) is a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, which will be announced on Saturday night in New York, City. While Walker, III is a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, given to the most outstanding running back in the nation, as well as for the Maxwell Award (which is given to the college player of the year).

