ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Being the Ricardos’ Star Nicole Kidman Reveals What Surprised Her Most About Lucille Ball

By Joe Rutland
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ijNFV_0dFJ6bIu00

Nicole Kidman took on the Herculean task of portraying Lucille Ball in the movie Being the Ricardos. So, what surprised her most about Lucy?

She talked about that in an article from Fox News.

“I mean, all of it,” Kidman said. “All of it. The way [she and Desi Arnaz] built a production company, how they were such a team. I didn’t know how clever she was, how she’d always say she wasn’t funny. So, I mean, you name it, I didn’t know it!”

The Amazon movie, directed by Aaron Sorkin, looks back upon the creative-yet-stormy marriage between Ball and Arnaz. Some scenes depict Lucy and Desi on the I Love Lucy show set. Others show Ball in the middle of serious negotiations.

Javier Bardem plays Arnaz opposite Kidman’s Ball. In case you missed it, Outsiders, then take a look at the official trailer from Amazon Prime for Being the Ricardos.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QT544Y0yhIg

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Being the Ricardos: Official Teaser | Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QT544Y0yhIg)

‘Being the Ricardos’ Star Javier Bardem Reflects Upon First Time Seeing Kidman as Ball

While the focus is here on Kidman as Ball, Javier Bardem was given no easy task in portraying Arnaz in Being the Ricardos.

So, what was his first impression upon seeing Kidman in her character?

Bardem talked about it in an interview with Today on the set of the movie.

“I was doing my test with wardrobe, the hair, the makeup, and then she came in … and there was a silence,” he said. “They really nailed the look of Lucy Ricardo, no? And I felt, ‘Well, here is my wife. Hi. This is your husband. Whether you like it or not, this is your husband.'”

This movie also has actors playing Vivan Vance and William Frawley, who also starred in I Love Lucy. Nina Arianda plays Vance, while J.K. Simmons plays Frawley. A couple of other well-known actors portray writing team Bob Carroll and Madelyn Pugh. Ronny Cox plays Carroll while Linda Lavin portrays Pugh. They represent the writing team when they were in their 70s.

Aaron Sorkin Says Lucie Arnaz Told Him To ‘Take the Glovevs Off’ In Movie

It’s probably a good idea to get approval from someone closely tied to the featured couple.

Aaron Sorkin did that very thing and talked with Lucie Arnaz to lunch. Sorkin wanted to get the OK for doing the movie.

The writer-director told The Hollywood Reporter said Lucy was completely on board.

“We all had lunch together, and she said to me, ‘I know my mother wasn’t an easy woman,'” Sorkin said in the article. “‘Take the gloves off.’ In other words, you can go for it.”

But he also said that if Arnaz had been against some of his ideas then he would’ve dropped it.

Comments / 2

DV Essex
2d ago

Lucy divorced Desi because of his womanising. He simply could not keepIt in his pants . He never married againbut he kept womanizing till he died.

Reply
3
Related
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Daughter, Lucie Arnaz, Catches Up With ‘Happy Days’ Star Linda Purl

Recently, Lucille Ball’s daughter Lucie Arnaz decided to spend some quality time with famous “Happy Days” star Linda Purl. For reference, Arnaz and Purl were also sisters-in-law for a period of time as well. Linda Purl married Desi Arnaz Jr. in 1979 and then the two divorced only a year later. Despite their short relationship, Lucie Arnaz still continues to be close to Purl.
CELEBRITIES
101 WIXX

“Being The Ricardo’s” – The Official Trailer

Fun fact…did you know that Star Trek would never have happened without Lucille Ball? True. The first full trailer for Amazon’s Being the Ricardo’s was released Wednesday. Starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, The description: “A revealing glimpse of the couple’s complex romantic and professional relationship, the film takes audiences into the writers’ room, onto the soundstage and behind closed doors with Ball and Arnaz during one critical production week of their groundbreaking sitcom I Love Lucy. It is scheduled to be released by Amazon Studios in a limited release on December 10 prior to streaming on Prime Video on December 21.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucie Arnaz
Person
William Frawley
Person
Ronny Cox
Person
Lucille Ball
Person
Nina Arianda
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
J.k. Simmons
Person
Linda Lavin
Person
Desi Arnaz
Person
Aaron Sorkin
Person
Javier Bardem
Collider

'Being The Ricardos' Release Date, Trailer & Everything You Need to Know About Nicole Kidman's Awards Contender

Out of all the sitcoms that have aired on television, I Love Lucy has always been and will always be one of if not the most influential. It’s easy to see why Aaron Sorkin, the Academy Award-winning screenwriter behind The Social Network, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Moneyball, would be interested in tapping into the inner works of the beloved television classic and the lives of its two stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.
MOVIES
Page Six

Alia Shawkat always ‘assumed’ Desi Arnaz cheated on Lucille Ball

Alia Shawkat wasn’t surprised to learn that Desi Arnaz was unfaithful to wife Lucille Ball. “She married a Cuban,” the actress, 32, told Page Six at the premiere of the “Being the Ricardos” on Thursday night at Jazz at Lincoln Center. “I assume there were dalliances.”. Shawkat then clarified she...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Debra Messing fans still mad Nicole Kidman is playing Lucille Ball in biopic

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are stepping into the roles of Hollywood television legends Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz for Aaron Sorkin’s upcoming biopic “Being the Ricardos.”. However, fans are still mad over the Oscar winners’ castings and how actress Debra Messing isn’t playing the iconic star. Viewers first got...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News
New York Post

Keith Urban was judgmental about Nicole Kidman’s ‘Lucy’ voice

Nicole Kidman, the star of the upcoming Lucille Ball biopic “Being the Ricardos,” in theaters Dec. 10 and on Amazon Prime Video Dec. 21, and her co-stars spoke to an enthusiastic group of New York Screen Actors Guild Award voters after a screening in Midtown Manhattan on Thursday. And Kidman,...
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

Nicole Kidman Wows Critic-Heavy Audience as Lucille Ball in New Movie

Nicole Kidman has a lot of doubters over her turn as Lucille Ball in a new movie about the iconic actress -- but those folks will be silenced ... so say critics, who were blown away. Aaron Sorkin's new flick, "Being the Ricardos," got its first screening in L.A. this...
MOVIES
New York Post

Lucille Ball’s daughter told Aaron Sorkin to go hard on her mom in biopic

Lucille Ball’s daughter told Aaron Sorkin to “take the gloves off” in his biopic about her famous mother, saying she “wasn’t an easy woman.”. The Oscar-winning director, whose film about Ball hits cinemas next month, made the revelation during an interview with the Hollywood Reporter last week. Sorkin said he...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Sizzles In Gorgeous White Dress At ‘Being The Ricardos’ Premiere In NYC

Nicole Kidman stunned in an elegant white dress at the premiere of ‘Being the Ricardos,’ her upcoming film about Hollywood power couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. Nicole Kidman looked old Hollywood elegant at the premiere of her upcoming film, Being the Ricardos. The Academy Award winner, 54, wore a simple white dress with black bows towards her waist at the premiere in New York on Thursday, Dec. 2.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Nicole Kidman’s daughters are her ‘hardest critics’

Nicole Kidman’s young daughters have no interest in watching their mother on the big screen. The Aussie actress admitted that 13-year-old Sunday and 10-year-old Faith haven’t seen her highly anticipated Amazon film, “Being the Ricardos.”. “They actually have no interest right now,” Kidman — who plays Lucille Ball in the...
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

Nicole Kidman Wanted To Drop Out Of ‘Being The Ricardos’ After Casting Backlash But Aaron Sorkin Wouldn’t Let Her

One of the most talked-about films of this fall, “Being the Ricardos,” has gone through quite a rollercoaster ride over the past year. Now, it’s being discussed as a serious Oscar contender, with stars Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem being mentioned as potential Best Actress and Best Actor nominees, respectively. But when those two were initially announced as the stars of Aaron Sorkin’s film, film fans were confused, with some being upset by the choices. And Kidman heard that outrage.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

317K+
Followers
32K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy