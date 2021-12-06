ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

EU drug agency recommends approving COVID-19 treatment

madison
 6 days ago

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The European Union's drugs agency on Monday recommended approving the use of an anti-inflammatory medicine to treat adults hospitalized with severe COVID-19. The European Medicines Agency decision, which has...

madison.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

EU regulator backs Roche's arthritis drug for treating severe COVID-19

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The European Union's drug regulator on Monday recommended extending the use of Roche's (ROG.S) RoActemra arthritis drug for adult COVID-19 patients on systemic treatment with steroids and those who need oxygen support or mechanical ventilation. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said its human medicines committee evaluated...
INDUSTRY
healthday.com

FDA Approves Drug to Help Immunocompromised Fend Off COVID-19

THURSDAY, Dec. 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday granted emergency approval of a new antibody cocktail to prevent COVID-19 infection in people who have weakened immune systems or who cannot tolerate COVID-19 vaccines. The AstraZeneca Evusheld (tixagevimab and cilgavimab) can now be given...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Seeking Alpha

U.K. approves GSK-Vir Bio's COVID-19 antibody treatment which cuts hospitalization/death by 79%

Britain's drug regulator has approved GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and Vir Biotechnology's (NASDAQ:VIR) antibody based COVID-19 treatment, Xevudy (sotrovimab), for people with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk of developing severe disease. In a clinical trial, a single dose of the monoclonal antibody was found to reduce the risk of hospitalization...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Drugs#Covid 19#Pharmaceuticals#Eu#Ap#The European Union#E U#Swiss#Ema
healthday.com

Convalescent Plasma Not Recommended in COVID-19

TUESDAY, Dec. 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Convalescent plasma is not recommended for patients with nonsevere, severe, or critical COVID-19, according to a living World Health Organization guideline published online Dec. 7 in The BMJ. Arnav Agarwal, M.D., from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, and colleagues developed a living...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

EU agencies back 'mix & match' COVID boosters

European Union health authorities on Tuesday backed using a mix of COVID-19 vaccines, saying it could in some cases produce a better response than a single jab. The best results came from using a so-called viral vector shot such as AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson first, followed by messenger RNA (mRNA) jabs like Pfizer and Moderna afterwards, they said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
95.5 FM WIFC

EU health bodies recommend mix-and-match of COVID-19 vaccines

(Reuters) -The European Union’s health bodies on Tuesday recommended that mixing and matching of approved COVID-19 vaccines can be done for both the initial courses and booster doses, as the region battles rising cases ahead of the holiday season. Evidence suggests that the combination of viral vector vaccines and mRNA...
PUBLIC HEALTH
PBS NewsHour

U.S. approves new COVID-19 antibody drug for high-risk patients

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal health officials on Wednesday authorized a new COVID-19 antibody drug for people with serious health problems or allergies who can’t get adequate protection from vaccination. Antibody drugs have been a standard treatment for treating COVID-19 infections for over a year. But the AstraZeneca antibody...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
UPI News

EU drug regulator says mixing COVID-19 vaccines offers 'good' protection

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The European Union's top drug regulator on Tuesday said it's safe and effective for people to receive different COVID-19 vaccine formulations produced by different companies -- a process known as "mixing and matching." The European Medicines Agency said that using different types of vaccines together, known...
WORLD
MarketWatch

Vir, GSK’s COVID-19 antibody treatment works against omicron in a lab study, and WHO no longer recommends convalescent plasma

Vir Biotechnology Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline PLC’s COVID-19 antibody treatment worked against omicron in a laboratory study, marking the latest announcement indicating that the research race to combat the new variant is underway. The companies said Tuesday that an in vitro study demonstrated that their monoclonal antibody is active against omicron,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

You're 3 Times More Likely to Get COVID After Vaccination If You Have This

By now, there's enough evidence to show that the currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection from the virus. A study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in September noted that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine was 71 percent effective at preventing hospitalization from the virus, while Pfizer's and Moderna's two-dose vaccines provided 88 percent and 93 percent protection, respectively. But in the face of waning immunity over time, new variants of the virus, and specific medical conditions that may affect how the vaccines work, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people are still possible. Now, a new study has shed light on which people are much more likely to get COVID after vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
eturbonews.com

A New Monster COVID Virus spreading in South Africa

Vaccinated or not- this may not make a big difference for a new COVID Virus, some now call the monster. The variant is currently spreading in South Africa. The newly identified coronavirus variant that has spread in South Africa is the most concerning that British health officials have seen as it has double the number of mutations of the Delta variant including some associated with evading the immune response.
PUBLIC HEALTH
uticaphoenix.net

A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15

Costumed attendees take a break during Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 20.Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images. A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy