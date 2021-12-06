ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hundreds of calls made to UK helpline about sexual abuse in schools

By Sally Weale Education correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wbmju_0dFJ6ECJ00
Secondary school pupils walk by a window. Photograph: Peter Lopeman/Alamy

More than 850 calls, many alleging sexual abuse and harassment in schools, have been made to a national helpline set up after the Everyone’s Invited website revealed widespread sexism, misogyny and abuse in education.

A total of 150 were so serious that they have been referred to police and other agencies for further investigation, according to the NSPCC children’s charity , which runs the helpline.

The incidents reported include sexual name-calling, unwanted sexual touching, sexual assault and rape by other pupils, as well as online abuse such as sharing nude images without consent.

The helpline was launched in April and was due to run until the end of December, but the time limit has been extended in response to continuing demand. It will continue to operate “for the foreseeable future”, according to the NSPCC.

Related: Three in four girls have been sent sexual images via apps, report finds

Kam Thandi, the head of the NSPCC helpline, said: “This helpline has been a lifeline for hundreds of people, many of whom had previously felt unable to reach out for help and support.”

According to the NSPCC, the helpline has handled a total of 861 contacts and, where information about the caller is known, 142 were from an adult or child victim, of whom 85 were female, 50 male, two transgender and five unknown. A further 81 contacts were from a parent concerned about their child.

The Report Abuse in Education helpline, funded by the Department for Education, was launched after thousands of anonymous testimonies of sexual abuse and harassment, mostly perpetrated by other young people, were posted on the Everyone’s Invited site. There are now more than 50,000 testimonies on the website.

Helpline staff have dealt with calls from victims of recent and historical abuse, helping them to report allegations to the authorities, signposting them to recovery services and supporting concerned parents.

The NSPCC said many victims who reported non-recent abuse said they felt they could not report it at the time, or they had tried and were not listened to. Concerned parents have also complained about the way some schools have handled safeguarding incidents, discouraging victims from taking action against a perpetrator out of fear it would ruin their education and life prospects.

Sandra Robinson, the NSPCC’s helpline manager, urged people to get in touch if they had concerns about the welfare of a young person in school or had experienced abuse themselves in the past.

“It has become clear through contacts to our dedicated helpline that many young people have endured abuse in schools over the decades and it is sadly a normalised part of everyday school life which has even evolved to include online abuse,” said Robinson.

The school standards minister, Baroness Barran, said the government had increased core funding to the NSPCC to £2.6m and had continued to remind schools of the importance of the relationships, sex and health education curriculum.

“The NSPCC’S Reporting Abuse in Education helpline has provided a vital service for children and adults affected by sexual abuse. That’s why I’m pleased to hear that the NSPCC has chosen to extend this service into the new year so more people can access that support.”

  • Young people and adults can contact Report Abuse in Education on 0800 136 663 or email help@nspcc.org.uk

  • The NSPCC also offers support to children on 0800 1111, and adults concerned about a child on 0808 800 5000. The National Association for People Abused in Childhood ( Napac ) offers support for adult survivors on 0808 801 0331.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Oldham man jailed for rape and violence against women

A man who carried out "unspeakable acts of violence and cruelty" over many years has been jailed. Steven Blades, 53, subjected his three victims to physical and mental abuse including raping and threatening to kill them. The Crown Prosecution Service said he had used "every form of torture to terrify...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sex Abuse#Helpline#Secondary School#Nspcc#The Report Abuse
The Independent

Calls to national domestic abuse helpline surge by 22% in a year

Calls to the UK’s national domestic abuse helpline soared by 22 per cent in the year ending March 2021, new figures show.Data released by the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday also found the number of domestic abuse-related crimes recorded by police in England and Wales shot up by six per cent in the same period.The first comprehensive data on violence against women and girls revealed some 845,734 crimes linked to domestic abuse were recorded by police. Such crimes have doubled in the last half a decade, while the amount of prosecutions has decreased every year during this same period.The new data...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Stranger

Bellevue School District Student Speaks Out About Abuse, Gets Expelled

Last Friday, Newport High School senior Alex Su spent third period in the girl’s bathroom. She and her friends drew up last-minute posters in anticipation of the school bell, which would signal not only the start of a walkout at their school, but also a groundswell of support around the district that one NHS parent likened to the #MeToo movement.
BELLEVUE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
International Business Times

Leaked Video Shows Russian Inmates Raped, Tortured On 'Conveyor Belt Of Torture'

A new leaked video of a Russian jail in the Saratov region showed at least five inmates being abused and raped inside a “torture chamber.”. The footage showed the inmates being urinated on and raped by male prisoners in OT-B-1, a prison hospital in the Saratov region dubbed as Russia’s “conveyor belt of torture,” according to prisoner rights group Gulagu.net.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Star Hobson murder trial: Mother made 'cruel' videos of toddler

A mother accused of killing her 16-month-old daughter has admitted making "cruel" videos of her shouting at the toddler. Star Hobson suffered a cardiac arrest and died in hospital on 22 September 2020. Her mother Frankie Smith, 20, and Savannah Brockhill, 28, both from Keighley, West Yorkshire, deny murder. A...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Teenager’s death ruled suicide by coroner

The family believe the death of 15-year-old Annabel Wright was linked to being prescribed an anti-acne drug. A coroner has ruled out a direct link between a 15-year-old girl’s suicide and the teenager being prescribed a drug to treat her acne. Jonathan Leach said the evidence from experts on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Elon Musk is learning a hard lesson: never date a musician

Elon Musk, it seems, prioritises building spaceships over maintaining relationships. In September, the thrice-divorced billionaire told reporters that his work at SpaceX and Tesla was a big reason why he had split from Grimes, his musician girlfriend. In her latest single, Player of Games, Grimes appears to have confirmed this. “I’m in love with the greatest gamer,” she sings, “but he’ll always love the game more than he loves me … Sail away to the cold expanse of space, even love couldn’t keep you in your place.”
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Virgil Abloh obituary

Virgil Abloh looms tall on the far end of a famous picture of Kanye West’s creative crew snapped in Paris during men’s fashion week in 2009. West had led them there despite a lack of invitations, very much wanting their exquisitely considered dapperness acknowledged by, and in, luxury fashion. Marc...
MUSIC
The Guardian

The Guardian

75K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy