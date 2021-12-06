ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caramelized Mushroom Galette

By Sheela Prakash
The Kitchn
The Kitchn
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis deeply savory mushroom galette is exactly the kind of thing to pull you out of your mid-winter funk, when your body is rushing to adjust to the dropping temperatures and the calendar is a...

www.thekitchn.com

C. Vanessa
2d ago

I once made an onion and prune galette,it was incredibly delicious, but it created hellacious gas. But it served a good purpose it got rid of the Jehovahs Witnesses that came to the door later that day and made our insurance guy give us a super fast quote.

